Jaguar On Mars releases new song 'Too Sad For The Party' on June 14

MUMBAI: Jaguar On Mars is the new project from Jacob Cade, whose songwriting and musical mixtures have been lauded by publications like American Songwriter, BraveWords, and Folk n’ Rock. His songs and videos with previous projects have collectively garnered over 100k streams and views, and he’s still in his early 20s.
“'Too Sad For The Party' is probably one of the more pop-esque songs that I’ve done for Jaguar On Mars. It’s got a 'drive with the top down on a summer night' kind of vibe. I came up with the chorus on a night drive. It wasn’t summer, but I got transported there,” shares Cade.
So far this year, Cade has released three songs under his new moniker Jaguar On Mars: “Nicotine,” “Bad For Myself,” and “Too Sad For The Party”. The songs were produced by Cade and mixed by Joseph Chudyk (Elle King, Teddy Swims, OneRepublic), with mastering by Mike Cervantes (Dolly Parton, Snoop Dogg, Avril Lavigne). Hear them on Spotify.
“I started writing and recording for Jaguar On Mars in 2023. It’s entirely self-produced, and I play all the instruments on the recordings. For now, it’s only me, but that could change when the right people come along! I love the idea of being in a band, and I’m excited for the evolution of this project,” Cade explains.
The El Paso-born, Colorado-raised, and now Nashville-based artist recognized this truth at a young age when he watched Led Zeppelin’s The Song Remains the Same at eight years old. “Jimmy Page changed my life at that point,” he recalls.
Jaguar on Mars releases “Too Sad For The Party” on June 14. Hear it here: Too Sad For The Party by Jaguar On Mars - DistroKid
MUMBAI: In an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic, the co-founders of TealFeel, a conscious lread more
MUMBAI: First track under the deal extension is the upcoming actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Oaff...read more
MUMBAI: In response to the rising stress and fast-paced lifestyle that has made smoking a common read more
MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists - owned by Believe, read more
MUMBAI: IPRS (The Indian Performing Rights Society Ltd.), the forefront organization in safeguarread more
The former Berklee roommates bring a zany freshness to a contemporary pop tune, highlighting why they are two highly rated young musicians today read more
MUMBAI: Frequent collaborators and industry pioneers, German producers Tube & Berger and Nick Schwenderling unite with Seattle-based musician...read more
MUMBAI: The popular international electronic music festival, ZAMNA is set to make its grand debut in India! After captivating the world and...read more
MUMBAI: You may know her as Helena from the blockbuster ‘Jawan’, but Sanjeeta Bhattacharya is much more than just an actress. She’s a powerhouse of...read more
MUMBAI: Jaguar On Mars is the new project from Jacob Cade, whose songwriting and musical mixtures have been lauded by publications like American...read more