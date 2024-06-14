Jaguar On Mars releases new song 'Too Sad For The Party' on June 14

MUMBAI: Jaguar On Mars is the new project from Jacob Cade, whose songwriting and musical mixtures have been lauded by publications like American Songwriter, BraveWords, and Folk n’ Rock. His songs and videos with previous projects have collectively garnered over 100k streams and views, and he’s still in his early 20s.

“'Too Sad For The Party' is probably one of the more pop-esque songs that I’ve done for Jaguar On Mars. It’s got a 'drive with the top down on a summer night' kind of vibe. I came up with the chorus on a night drive. It wasn’t summer, but I got transported there,” shares Cade.

So far this year, Cade has released three songs under his new moniker Jaguar On Mars: “Nicotine,” “Bad For Myself,” and “Too Sad For The Party”. The songs were produced by Cade and mixed by Joseph Chudyk (Elle King, Teddy Swims, OneRepublic), with mastering by Mike Cervantes (Dolly Parton, Snoop Dogg, Avril Lavigne). Hear them on Spotify.

“I started writing and recording for Jaguar On Mars in 2023. It’s entirely self-produced, and I play all the instruments on the recordings. For now, it’s only me, but that could change when the right people come along! I love the idea of being in a band, and I’m excited for the evolution of this project,” Cade explains.

The El Paso-born, Colorado-raised, and now Nashville-based artist recognized this truth at a young age when he watched Led Zeppelin’s The Song Remains the Same at eight years old. “Jimmy Page changed my life at that point,” he recalls.

Jaguar on Mars releases “Too Sad For The Party” on June 14. Hear it here: Too Sad For The Party by Jaguar On Mars - DistroKid