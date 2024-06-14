MaMan and Anna-Sophia Henry revisit Chris Isaak’s timeless classic Wicked Game

MUMBAI: Combining soulful vocals with his masterful arrangements, Dutch rising talent MaMan is renowned for his electronic cuts that strike the perfect balance between emotion and power. Joining a selection of original releases to come to light this year, MaMan unites with Anna-Sophia Henry for their rendition of Wicked Game on Enormous Vision.

Stream / Purchase: MaMan, Anna-Sophia Henry – Wicked Game

Maintaining the original’s essence, MaMan combines gentle percussion and flowing bass to devise a mysterious and alluring sonic environment. Introducing Anna-Sophia’s flawless vocals, MaMan intertwines cinematic instrumentation with progressive synth work, resulting in a melodic alternative, which achieves a timeless feel within a modern dimension.

Speaking about the release, MaMan mentioned:

"Honoring the legacy of 'Wicked Game', we crafted our own electronic version for 2024. This timeless classic has always been one of my favorite songs, resonating deeply with my soul. Anna-Sophia and I are proud to present our rendition of 'Wicked Game’.”

Julian Steenbergen, better known as MaMan, is an electronic music producer and pianist from Groningen in the Netherlands. Drawing inspiration from nature, he integrates organic elements like bells, chimes and ethereal atmospheres into his compositions. His collaborations with major labels like Armada Music and Soave paved the way for an exclusive partnership with Enormous Vision, a sub-label of Enormous Tunes. MaMan's music, propelled by the support of his biggest inspirations, has resonated across global venues and industry mixes, accumulating millions of streams worldwide. As he looks towards the future, MaMan is crafting a unique live set experience, promising audiences an unforgettable journey with each performance. Beyond his musical career, he advocates for environmental sustainability, aiming to raise awareness through his art.

Anna-Sophia Henry is an electronic/pop singer-songwriter known for her ethereal vocals and rich lyrics, inspired by her experiences as a daughter, friend, traveler, and empath. Originally trained as an opera singer in Kansas, USA, she developed a passion for pop and indie music. In 2020, she moved to Cambridge, UK, to pursue songwriting full-time, collaborating with international producers from Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, and France. Her tracks, released on labels like Inside Records, Paraiso Records, and Enhanced Music, regularly feature on national and local radio, including BBC Radio: Introducing. Her hit Highly Functioning with producer Pantaray has garnered over seven million streams and received airplay on Sirius XM and BBC Radio 1. Now based in the UK, Anna-Sophia leads the indie-pop/rock band IONA SKY, who are set to perform at several festivals this summer.