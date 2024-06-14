Tube & Berger and Nick Schwenderling unite with SYML for 'Where's My Love on ZEHN Records

MUMBAI: Frequent collaborators and industry pioneers, German producers Tube & Berger and Nick Schwenderling unite with Seattle-based musician Brian Fennell under his solo alias SYML for their sensational record Where’s My Love on ZEHN Records.

Taking SYML’s globally adored vocals into a dancefloor dimension, the producers build the arrangement by surrounding his voice with gentle percussion, piano keys and airy pads. Introducing a rolling bassline and dramatic instrumentation, the track moves into a deeper realm, exuding a powerful presence while maintaining the sentimental message carried within the lyrics.

Globally renowned for infusing their rock & roll attitude into the world of tech house, Tube & Berger’s influence can be felt throughout the depths of the dance music scene. Emerging from the punk rock circuit, the friends discovered dance music through Daft Punk and The Chemical Brothers, and began making their own electro-influenced tracks. Amassing over 100 million Spotify streams, and rocking the world’s most iconic stages, such as Pacha and Ushuaïa Ibiza, Printworks UK, Green Valley Brazil, Parookaville Germany and Tomorrowland Belgium, Tube & Berger never fail to incorporate their emphatic sound and energy into every release and performance. Founding their own imprints, the duo also run Kittball Records and ZEHN Records, releasing carefully selected records from producers from both revered artists and up-and-coming acts. Collaborating with a long list of influential musicians, Tube & Berger have released tracks with the likes of NERVO and Like Mike, and Vintage Culture and Kyle Pearce with their global hit, Come Come. As a Top 20 Beatport all-time bestseller, the duo has undoubtedly helped to shape the house genre, crafting several scene-defining records, including Imprint of Pleasure, which was named Beatport’s 9th best-selling track of all time and received an official remix by Adam Beyer.

Nick Schwenderling is undoubtedly one of the most impressive young talents to emerge on the dance music scene over the past few years. Despite his hearing impairment, Nick has been producing his own music since 2019, with the help of a special bone conduction system called BAHA (Bone Anchored Hearing Aid). An unstoppable force, Nick caught the attention of industry heavyweights, and has released on the likes of ZEHN, Ultra, Yellow Kitchen to name a few. Sharing the decks and stages with some of the scene’s most sought-after producers, he has captivated audiences with innate talent and his authentic approach. Amassing a loyal and ever-growing fanbase, Nick continues to impress with his bold and daring output.

SYML is the solo venture of songwriter and producer Brian Fennell. With over one billion lifetime streams, SYML—Welsh for “simple”—makes music that taps into the human desire for sanctuary and communion. Born and raised in Seattle, Fennell studied piano and became a self-taught producer, programmer, and guitarist, touring the world with bands and as a solo artist. He released his self-titled debut album in 2019, which featured the Platinum-certified and often-synced Where’s My Love and the Gold fan favorite Girl. His 2023 album, The Day My Father Died, documents Fennell's process of growth and healing in the wake of the death of his father. Recorded with the legendary producer Phil Ek (Fleet Foxes, Vance Joy, Father John Misty) in their shared hometown of Seattle, the album includes collaborations with Elbow's Guy Garvey, Lucius, Sara Watkins, and Charlotte Lawrence. He continues to play headline shows and festival sets the world over.