Tube and Berger unite with Alar and Nick Schwenderling for Forever Yang EP

MUMBAI: German trailblazing duo Tube & Berger joins forces with musical sensation ALAR and rocketing multifaceted artist Nick Schwenderling for their first release of the year, the Forever Yang EP – out now on ZEHN Records.



Combining alluring vocals and layered percussion, the title track demands attention within moments of play. Teasing a striking synth line, which quickly takes over control, this cut explores a variety of textures and heights as it evolves across its duration. Flowing into Forever Classic, the producers enlist virtuoso Nick Schwenderling to infuse his outstanding piano abilities into the second offering. Answering the delicate keys with club-ready instrumentation, this powerful creation achieves grace and power, leaving a lasting impression on its listeners.



Globally renowned for infusing their rock & roll attitude into the world of tech house, Tube & Berger’s influence can be felt throughout the depths of the dance music scene. Emerging from the punk rock circuit, the friends discovered dance music through Daft Punk and The Chemical Brothers, and began making their own electro-influenced tracks. Amassing over 100 million Spotify streams, and rocking the world’s most iconic stages, such as Pacha and Ushuaïa Ibiza, Printworks UK, Green Valley Brazil, Parookaville Germany and Tomorrowland Belgium, Tube & Berger never fail to incorporate their emphatic sound and energy into every release and performance. Founding their own imprints, the duo also run Kittball Records and ZEHN Records, releasing carefully selected records from producers from both revered artists and up-and-coming acts. Collaborating with a long list of influential musicians, Tube & Berger have released tracks with the likes of NERVO and Like Mike, and most recently Vintage Culture and Kyle Pearce with their global hit, Come Come. As a Top 20 Beatport all-time bestseller, the duo has undoubtedly helped to shape the house genre, crafting several scene-defining records, including Imprint of Pleasure, which was named Beatport’s 9th best-selling track of all time and received an official remix by Adam Beyer.



Discovering his musical talent in 2019 during his stay in Bali, ALAR went on a deep transformative journey, inspired by the goal of healing through musical vibrations. He has since cultivated a community known for cross-sharing energy with like-minded individuals. Dubbed the "Music Healer," he has garnered support in sets and radio shows featuring musical icons such as Solomun, Oliver Koletzki, and Hernan Cattaneo. In 2021, he launched a new project Alar & Korolova, in order to explore a deeper and progressive sound with the Ukrainian sensation. Notable collaborations include Time Again with Jan Blomqvist on Berlin's Get Physical label, Ready for More with Two Are on Armada Elements and Symphony with Yann Meng on Tiësto's AFTR:HRS label.



Nick Schwenderling is undoubtedly one of the most impressive young talents to emerge on the dance music scene over the past few years. Despite his hearing impairment, Nick has been producing his own music since 2019, with the help of a special bone conduction system called BAHA (Bone Anchored Hearing Aid). An unstoppable force, Nick caught the attention of industry heavyweights, and has released on the likes of ZEHN, Ultra, Yellow Kitchen to name a few. Sharing the decks and stages with some of the scene’s most sought-after producers, he has captivated audiences with innate talent and his authentic approach. Amassing a loyal and ever-growing fanbase, Nick continues to impress with his bold and daring output.



