News |  08 Apr 2024 15:26 |  By RnMTeam

Tube & Berger and Lina Colada Team Up for Like Addiction

MUMBAI: Following their recent EP releases, Forever Yang and Deep Inside, German industry disruptors Tube & Berger return to their ZEHN Records imprint for their debut collaboration with Bahrain-based DJ Lina Colada – Like Addiction.
 
Stream / Purchase: Tube & Berger, Lina Colada – Like Addiction
 
Alluding to society’s digital dependency, Like Addiction offers a hypnotic groove that captivates from start to finish. With spoken vocals taking control, Tube & Berger and Lina Colada craft a deep, rhythmic soundscape, enhanced with striking synths and powerful percussion. Maintaining a compelling downtempo pace, this cut showcases the producers’ commitment to following their own path with their magnetic output.

Embarking on musical journey in 2014, Lina Colada has spent the past decade touring around the planet as an open-format DJ, playing shows from the Middle East to Europe. Her passion for music was ignited at a young age through piano, eventually leading her to graduate from a prestigious music school in Moscow. After performing in numerous cities across her homeland, she made the move to the Middle East, where she has since built a thriving career as an artist. With boundless love and energy for music, Lina Colada delivers electric performances guaranteed to keep crowds moving all night long. Signing to ZEHN Records marks a new chapter and milestone in her career as a releasing artist.

Globally renowned for infusing their rock & roll attitude into the world of tech house, Tube & Berger’s influence can be felt throughout the depths of the dance music scene. Emerging from the punk rock circuit, the friends discovered dance music through Daft Punk and The Chemical Brothers, and began making their own electro-influenced tracks. Amassing over 100 million Spotify streams, and rocking the world’s most iconic stages, such as Pacha and Ushuaïa Ibiza, Printworks UK, Green Valley Brazil, Parookaville Germany and Tomorrowland Belgium, Tube & Berger never fail to incorporate their emphatic sound and energy into every release and performance. Founding their own imprints, the duo also run Kittball Records and ZEHN Records, releasing carefully selected records from producers from both revered artists and up-and-coming acts. Collaborating with a long list of influential musicians, Tube & Berger have released tracks with the likes of NERVO and Like Mike, and most recently Vintage Culture and Kyle Pearce with their global hit, Come Come. As a Top 20 Beatport all-time bestseller, the duo has undoubtedly helped to shape the house genre, crafting several scene-defining records, including Imprint of Pleasure, which was named Beatport’s 9th best-selling track of all time and received an official remix by Adam Beyer.

 

