RadioandMusic
RNM
| 12 Jun 2024
music
News
Virgin Music Group extends deal with Play DMF, aligning the companies well into the next decade
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Virgin Music Group | DMF Play | music | Songs |

MUMBAI: First track under the deal extension is the upcoming actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Oaff & Savera release : Ittefaq.

Virgin Music Group, the world’s leading partner to independent artists, labels and entrepreneurs, announced today that the company has extended its deal with Play DMF, the Mumbai-based company founded by producer/actor/entrepreneur Anshal Garg. The new long-term deal aligns Play DMF and Virgin Music Group globally well into the next decade.

Play DMF is one of the most successful entertainment companies in India, with a YouTube channel with more than 5 Million subscribers, recently spawning such hit tracks as “Guli Mata,” “Yimmy Yimmy,” “Heer Ranjha,” “Hum Toh Deewane,” the freshly released ‘Zaalima’ among many others. Play DMF also had major success with “Selfiee,” a Bollywood film soundtrack which drove more than 200 Million streams globally and more than 400 Million views on YouTube.

“Play DMF is consistently one of our most successful partners in India,” said Amit Sharma, Country Manager, India for Virgin Music Group. “Working so closely with Anshul and his entire team has been hugely successful for everyone involved and we are honored to extend our partnership with them well into the next decade. We are looking forward to some really exciting international collaborations with PLAY DMF, as we have done before, and this long term deal shows how solid our intent is in this partnership.

“Partnering with Virgin Music Group aligns perfectly with my vision for Play DMF,” said Anshul Garg. “My aim is to create global music that puts India on the world music map, and with Virgin Music Group, we can achieve this on a much larger scale. Extending this partnership proves the impact we are making in the global music scene, and we promise to continue delivering more chartbusters into the next decade.”

Flagging off the extended partnership, is a brand new track called Ittefaq, - helmed by new-age composers Oaff and Savera, with popular Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi debuting as a singer. The song is set for release on 12th June, and the video, which also features popular actor Wamiqa Gabbi alongside Siddhant, is a slick, glamourous video that has been shot in one-take.

This extended partnership between Virgin Music Group and Play DMF promises a slew of chartbusters in the coming years, and is set to create significant impact in the music scene. Watch this space for more .

related stories
 |  12 Jun 2024

TealFeel Co-Founders discuss the future of conscious travel and music festivals

MUMBAI: In an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic, the co-founders of TealFeel, a conscious luxury travel company, share their insights into the evolving landscape of sustainable tourism, particularly in the context of global music festivals.

 |  11 Jun 2024

TuneCore’s independent artists have earned more than 4 bn

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists - owned by Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies - has announced that TuneCore artists have now earned more than $4 billion (since the company was founded in 2006), cementing the company’s position

 |  04 Jun 2024

Percept wins the Palm Award 2024 for ‘Outstanding Experiential & Events Management Company of the Year’

MUMBAI: Percept won the prestigious award in the category of ‘Outstanding Experiential & Events Management Company of the Year’ at the Palm Sound & Light Awards 2024 Ceremony held on May 31, 2024 at Taj Santacruz in Mumbai.

explore RNMbiz

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2024 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group