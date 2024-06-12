Virgin Music Group extends deal with Play DMF, aligning the companies well into the next decade

MUMBAI: First track under the deal extension is the upcoming actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Oaff & Savera release : Ittefaq.

Virgin Music Group, the world’s leading partner to independent artists, labels and entrepreneurs, announced today that the company has extended its deal with Play DMF, the Mumbai-based company founded by producer/actor/entrepreneur Anshal Garg. The new long-term deal aligns Play DMF and Virgin Music Group globally well into the next decade.

Play DMF is one of the most successful entertainment companies in India, with a YouTube channel with more than 5 Million subscribers, recently spawning such hit tracks as “Guli Mata,” “Yimmy Yimmy,” “Heer Ranjha,” “Hum Toh Deewane,” the freshly released ‘Zaalima’ among many others. Play DMF also had major success with “Selfiee,” a Bollywood film soundtrack which drove more than 200 Million streams globally and more than 400 Million views on YouTube.

“Play DMF is consistently one of our most successful partners in India,” said Amit Sharma, Country Manager, India for Virgin Music Group. “Working so closely with Anshul and his entire team has been hugely successful for everyone involved and we are honored to extend our partnership with them well into the next decade. We are looking forward to some really exciting international collaborations with PLAY DMF, as we have done before, and this long term deal shows how solid our intent is in this partnership.

“Partnering with Virgin Music Group aligns perfectly with my vision for Play DMF,” said Anshul Garg. “My aim is to create global music that puts India on the world music map, and with Virgin Music Group, we can achieve this on a much larger scale. Extending this partnership proves the impact we are making in the global music scene, and we promise to continue delivering more chartbusters into the next decade.”

Flagging off the extended partnership, is a brand new track called Ittefaq, - helmed by new-age composers Oaff and Savera, with popular Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi debuting as a singer. The song is set for release on 12th June, and the video, which also features popular actor Wamiqa Gabbi alongside Siddhant, is a slick, glamourous video that has been shot in one-take.

This extended partnership between Virgin Music Group and Play DMF promises a slew of chartbusters in the coming years, and is set to create significant impact in the music scene. Watch this space for more .