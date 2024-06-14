RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Jun 2024 16:11 |  By RnMTeam

King Gets Personal on Powerful New Anthem 'Way Bigger' from his album 'MM'

MUMBAI: Building on the success of back to back releases in as many weeks with 'GOAT SHIT' and 'Still The Same,' King keeps the momentum going with his latest single, 'Way Bigger'. This third release from his eagerly awaited album 'Monopoly Moves' (MM) further intensifies the anticipation for the full project. Produced by his longtime collaborator, Jaz, the track offers a soulful and atmospheric backdrop. It stands out as the most personal song on the album, a stark contrast to the playful ‘Goat Shit’, his first single that unveiled the ‘MM’ project and ‘Still the Same’ which explored emotional detachment.


Opening up about the song, King said, “Way Bigger' feels like a personal excavation. It digs into the struggles and dreams that shaped who I am today. Sharing this song feels vulnerable, but also incredibly liberating. It's a reminder that chasing what feels 'Way Bigger' is worth the risk." On “Way Bigger”, he reflects on his successes and wealth but doesn't shy away from the challenges that come with fame. The song delves into past struggles, relationships and aspirations he once held – the dreams of rising from humble beginnings.

King also recently won hearts with his style at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. His viral hit ‘Bumpa’ featuring Jason Derulo showed his status as a rising star, and his talent has even caught the attention of English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who expressed his desire to collaborate with the young artist. Sung, written and composed by King and music by Jaz, ‘Way Bigger’ is now streaming on all music platforms and is available to watch on King’s YouTube page.

Tags
King 77th Cannes Film Festival Bumpa Way Bigger music song
Related news
 | 14 Jun 2024

Subhi talks "BILLO," Cultural Fusion, and upcoming projects

MUMBAI: Bringing Delhi’s Vibrancy to Los Angeles: The Inspiration Behind "BILLO"

read more
 | 14 Jun 2024

MaMan and Anna-Sophia Henry revisit Chris Isaak’s timeless classic Wicked Game

MUMBAI: Combining soulful vocals with his masterful arrangements, Dutch rising talent MaMan is renowned for his electronic cuts that strike the perfect balance between emotion and power.

read more
 | 14 Jun 2024

Kofi returns to R&B and hip-hop roots on new single "We Don't Make Sense"

MUMBAI: Breakout rapper, singer-songwriter, and producer Kofi today released his second single of the year, “We Don’t Make Sense” on Red Bull Records. The Afro-Canadian artist leans into his early hip-hop stylings, rapping harsh truths over crisp beats.

read more
 | 14 Jun 2024

Zahrah S Khan makes history as the 1st Indian singer to perform at the Mawazine Festival alongside top international artists!

MUMBAI: Zahrah will be part of a stellar lineup, including K-pop sensation ATEEZ, international icons such as Nicki Minaj and Camila Cabello, and acclaimed producer Metro Boomin, among others._ Indian singing sensation Zahrah S Khan, known for her enchanting vocals and captivating stage presence,

read more
 | 14 Jun 2024

LA-Based Singer Natania celebrates Lyricist Gulzar in new song

MUMBAI: Natania, the talented Mumbai-born singer-songwriter now based in Los Angeles is all set to take the South Asian music world by storm with her latest pop ballad‘Gulzar’.

read more

RnM Biz

TealFeel Co-Founders discuss the future of conscious travel and music festivals

MUMBAI: In an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic, the co-founders of TealFeel, a conscious lread more

Virgin Music Group extends deal with Play DMF, aligning the companies well into the next decade

MUMBAI: First track under the deal extension is the upcoming actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Oaff...read more

BIG FM continues to drive positive change with second season of 'Sutta Chhod De Na Yaar' on World No Tobacco Day

MUMBAI: In response to the rising stress and fast-paced lifestyle that has made smoking a common read more

TuneCore’s independent artists have earned more than 4 bn

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists - owned by Believe, read more

IPRS x Swarathma Tour in Pune

MUMBAI: IPRS (The Indian Performing Rights Society Ltd.), the forefront organization in safeguarread more

top# 5 articles

1
Subhi talks "BILLO," Cultural Fusion, and upcoming projects

MUMBAI: Bringing Delhi’s Vibrancy to Los Angeles: The Inspiration Behind "BILLO"Subhi’s latest music video, "BILLO," has successfully captured the...read more

2
Indie favourites Anubha and Iqlipse drop their first single together, 'Savera'

MUMBAI: Khwab and Lamhey fame, Iqlipse Nova and Anubha Bajaj come together to release their first single together, "Savera." This sweet romantic...read more

3
Neriah kickstarts Lover Girl era with announcement of highly anticipated Sophomore album set for release this fall

MUMBAI: Today, NERIAH announces her highly anticipated sophomore album with the release of the project's first single, "First Time". Listen here:...read more

4
Taylor Swift announces Eras Tour finale in December during 100th concert in Liverpool

MUMBAI: American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift announced during her 100th concert in Liverpool, England, that her Eras Tour will officially end in...read more

5
LA-Based Singer Natania celebrates Lyricist Gulzar in new song

MUMBAI: Natania, the talented Mumbai-born singer-songwriter now based in Los Angeles is all set to take the South Asian music world by storm with her...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games