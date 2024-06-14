King Gets Personal on Powerful New Anthem 'Way Bigger' from his album 'MM'

MUMBAI: Building on the success of back to back releases in as many weeks with 'GOAT SHIT' and 'Still The Same,' King keeps the momentum going with his latest single, 'Way Bigger'. This third release from his eagerly awaited album 'Monopoly Moves' (MM) further intensifies the anticipation for the full project. Produced by his longtime collaborator, Jaz, the track offers a soulful and atmospheric backdrop. It stands out as the most personal song on the album, a stark contrast to the playful ‘Goat Shit’, his first single that unveiled the ‘MM’ project and ‘Still the Same’ which explored emotional detachment.



Opening up about the song, King said, “Way Bigger' feels like a personal excavation. It digs into the struggles and dreams that shaped who I am today. Sharing this song feels vulnerable, but also incredibly liberating. It's a reminder that chasing what feels 'Way Bigger' is worth the risk." On “Way Bigger”, he reflects on his successes and wealth but doesn't shy away from the challenges that come with fame. The song delves into past struggles, relationships and aspirations he once held – the dreams of rising from humble beginnings.

King also recently won hearts with his style at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. His viral hit ‘Bumpa’ featuring Jason Derulo showed his status as a rising star, and his talent has even caught the attention of English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who expressed his desire to collaborate with the young artist. Sung, written and composed by King and music by Jaz, ‘Way Bigger’ is now streaming on all music platforms and is available to watch on King’s YouTube page.