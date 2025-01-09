The best of Monopoly Moves: Five standout collaborations that defined King’s album

MUMBAI: King’s Monopoly Moves has been turning heads with its diverse and unexpected collaborations ever since its release. With 16 tracks, the album is a bold experiment in collaboration, blending King’s distinct style with the unique sounds of some of the best names in the rap scene.

Here are five collaborations from the album that surprised fans this year :

Goat Shit X Karma

This track sees King teaming up with Karma for a fiery exchange of bars. The duo’s energy is unmatched, with UKato’s production adding an electrifying vibe that sets this collaboration apart.

Warcry X Raftaar

King and Raftaar come together for this track that is as intense as it sounds. The hard-hitting verses and powerful beat by Riz Shain make it an anthem for standing strong against challenges.

F*ck what they say X MC Stan

Raw and unapologetic, this track addresses criticism head-on. King and MC Stan’s synergy shines as they deliver bold lyrics backed by an edgy beat, making this one a fan favorite.

Kodak X Seedhe Maut

Kodak brings King and Seedhe Maut together for a dynamic collaboration with sharp lyrics and seamless flow that make the track a standout, with Ukato’s production adding to its distinct charm.

Bawe main check X Raga

King’s collaboration with Raga results in a track that’s both catchy and hard-hitting. Their lyrical chemistry, paired with Ukato’s beats, keeps listeners hooked from start to finish.