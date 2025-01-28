Pop icon King returns to rule hearts with new soul-stirring track 'Stay'

MUMBAI: KING, the global pop phenomenon behind record-shattering anthems like Maan Meri Jaan, Tu Jaana Na Piya, and Tu Aake Dekhle, is back with another unforgettable love song—Stay. In collaboration with Warner Music India, KING returns to the genre that defines his artistry, bringing fans yet another masterpiece filled with raw emotion and evocative storytelling.

KING’s music is more than just sound—it’s an experience. Stay is a heartfelt exploration of love, longing, and the bittersweet beauty. The track is composed in collaboration with international hitmakers Phil Cook, Joe Kearns, and Ines Dunn. The lyrics weave a tale of memories that linger, unspoken words that echo, and the hope that some bonds are never truly broken. Featuring the stunning Sapna Pabbi in the music video, Stay is a visually striking blend of thrill, intimacy, and breathtaking landscapes.

Speaking about Stay, KING shared, “Some people come into our lives for a moment, but they leave an impact that lasts forever. Stay is about that connection—raw, real, and unforgettable. Every lyric, every note carries that emotion, and I can’t wait for my fans to feel it too.”

With an unparalleled ability to craft global hits, KING has solidified his place as a dominant force in the music industry. His record-breaking track Maan Meri Jaan became India’s most streamed song of 2023, charting at #1 on Spotify India for an incredible 126 days and peaking at #25 on the Spotify Global Top 50—making him the first-ever Indian artist to achieve this milestone. His latest album Monopoly Moves has redefined the Indian hip-hop landscape, and his international collaborations with Nick Jonas, Julia Michaels, and Gucci Mane have further cemented his global appeal.

From representing India on the Cannes red carpet to being featured on Forbes Asia 30 Under 30, KING’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. With his recent international tours across Australia and New Zealand, he continues to take Indian music to the world stage.

With Stay, KING brings his fans more than just a melody—it’s an emotion that will stay with you long after the last note fades.

‘Stay’ released under Warner Music India, is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Stream the song: https://out-now.lnk.to/STAY