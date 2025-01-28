RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Jan 2025 17:35 |  By RnMTeam

Pop icon King returns to rule hearts with new soul-stirring track 'Stay'

MUMBAI: KING, the global pop phenomenon behind record-shattering anthems like Maan Meri Jaan, Tu Jaana Na Piya, and Tu Aake Dekhle, is back with another unforgettable love song—Stay. In collaboration with Warner Music India, KING returns to the genre that defines his artistry, bringing fans yet another masterpiece filled with raw emotion and evocative storytelling.

KING’s music is more than just sound—it’s an experience. Stay is a heartfelt exploration of love, longing, and the bittersweet beauty. The track is composed in collaboration with international hitmakers Phil Cook, Joe Kearns, and Ines Dunn. The lyrics weave a tale of memories that linger, unspoken words that echo, and the hope that some bonds are never truly broken. Featuring the stunning Sapna Pabbi in the music video, Stay is a visually striking blend of thrill, intimacy, and breathtaking landscapes.

Speaking about Stay, KING shared, “Some people come into our lives for a moment, but they leave an impact that lasts forever. Stay is about that connection—raw, real, and unforgettable. Every lyric, every note carries that emotion, and I can’t wait for my fans to feel it too.”

With an unparalleled ability to craft global hits, KING has solidified his place as a dominant force in the music industry. His record-breaking track Maan Meri Jaan became India’s most streamed song of 2023, charting at #1 on Spotify India for an incredible 126 days and peaking at #25 on the Spotify Global Top 50—making him the first-ever Indian artist to achieve this milestone. His latest album Monopoly Moves has redefined the Indian hip-hop landscape, and his international collaborations with Nick Jonas, Julia Michaels, and Gucci Mane have further cemented his global appeal.

From representing India on the Cannes red carpet to being featured on Forbes Asia 30 Under 30, KING’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. With his recent international tours across Australia and New Zealand, he continues to take Indian music to the world stage.

With Stay, KING brings his fans more than just a melody—it’s an emotion that will stay with you long after the last note fades.

‘Stay’ released under Warner Music India, is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Stream the song: https://out-now.lnk.to/STAY

Tags
King Nick Jonas Julia Michaels Gucci Mane
Related news
 | 17 Jan 2025

Ikka, King's 'Pray' ft Priyanka Chahar - A T-Series hit you can't ignore

MUMBAI: Under Bhushan Kumar's vision, Ikka and King are back with a bang in Pray, a chill party anthem that’s as perfect for the clubs as it is for those late-night feels.

read more
 | 13 Jan 2025

Pop Superstar Julia Michaels cuts to it with new single "Scissors" ft Maren Morris

MUMBAI: Multi-diamond and platinum-certified powerhouse Julia Michaels cuts to the chase and into the new year with a brand new single “Scissors” featuring the internationally acclaimed and adored artist Maren Morris.

read more
 | 09 Jan 2025

The best of Monopoly Moves: Five standout collaborations that defined King’s album

MUMBAI: King’s Monopoly Moves has been turning heads with its diverse and unexpected collaborations ever since its release. With 16 tracks, the album is a bold experiment in collaboration, blending King’s distinct style with the unique sounds of some of the best names in the rap scene.

read more
 | 21 Dec 2024

5 songs by King that appealed to music fans this year

MUMBAI: Musician King’s popularity has absolutely no halt - from creating a fan sensation such as Maan Meri Jaan and Tu Aake Dekhle to collaborating with Gucci Mane and Jason Derulo, King has received immense love for his music and rap over the years.

read more
 | 25 Oct 2024

NH7 Weekender co-presented by the house of MCDOWELL'S SODA announces the line-up for its 15th edition

MUMBAI: NH7 Weekender is all set to return with its highly anticipated 15th edition.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi launches first-ever song Parade to unite India through music

MUMBAI: This Republic Day, Mirchi is set to redefine how we celebrate the nation’s unity with theread more

Tips Music Limited records Rs 6,482.69 lakh revenue in Q3 FY25

MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited, one of India’s leading entertainment companies, has struck a harmonioread more

Virgin Music India announces distribution deal with celebrated Indian singer and Composer Papon

MUMBAI: Virgin Music Group, the world’s leading partner to independent artists, labels and entrepread more

WhatsApp introduces music sharing in status updates for iOS Beta Testers

MUMBAI: Meta-owned WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature allowing users to share music through theiread more

ADA signs global distribution deal with EYP Creations Inc

MUMBAI: EYP Creations INC and ADA, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music read more

top# 5 articles

1
Pop icon King returns to rule hearts with new soul-stirring track 'Stay'

MUMBAI: KING, the global pop phenomenon behind record-shattering anthems like Maan Meri Jaan, Tu Jaana Na Piya, and Tu Aake Dekhle, is back with...read more

2
Celebrating Shruti Haasan: Tracks That Have Struck a Chord with Fans

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Shruti Haasan’s birthday, we take a walk down memory lane, revisiting some of her most iconic tracks that have not only...read more

3
Aditya Rikhari unveils the first track, "Sajna Ve," from Ravator's album 'Sajna'

MUMBAI: Renowned DJ and producer Ravator, recently announced the release of his latest album, Sajna. This 12-track masterpiece intricately explores...read more

4
Urvashi Rautela's latest 'Daaku Maharaj' anthem by Qaran blending with Kendrik Lamar beats goes super viral, take a look!

MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela, India’s youngest superstar and icon, is celebrated as the highest-paid actress and a global performer. With a staggering...read more

5
Paresh Pahuja unites Mumbaikars as thousands sing 'Vande Mataram' along with him to mark Republic Day!

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Republic Day, actor and musician Paresh Pahuja gave Mumbai a moment to cherish forever. Dressed in a dapper black shirt...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games