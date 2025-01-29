RadioandMusic
News |  29 Jan 2025 14:59 |  By RnMTeam

5 Indian Rappers who surprised the music fanatics in 2024, What's Next?

MUMBAI: As the new year begins music enthusiasts in India have high expectations which have naturally risen high now that artists are creating a stormy buzz with their music among netizens. From Hanumankind to King, many artists explored collaborations with international stars and created unique eye-catching albums.

Here are top 5 artists who proved why they’re such a rockstar:

Hanumankind - Big Dawgs Not just India, but the entire world was shaken up with this artist’s rise - he simply blew up! He added a new and unforgettable layer to the music game emerging from Indians. People did not need to create a vibe to play this song, it was a vibe on its own - garage, drive, work, gym - Big Dawgs was everywhere, in every season.

Honey Singh - Millionaire Honey Singh never fails to do something grand and the craze of Millionaire proved to be a sign of his unparalleled frenzy. Honey Singh knows how to own a song and turn it into an anthem for ages to listen to in future. The man has built a legacy that has seen no niche fan base, the entire world knows what comes after “yo yo”.

King - Bumpa King’s collaboration with the one-and-only Jason Derulo who is the life of any party on this planet, is a pure gem. While the song was an immensely pleasant surprise, the song turned out to be one of the best singles by King. His international collaboration will always be a fan-favourite and add to the amazing experience his music has to offer.

Divine - O’Sajna Divine’s OG presence in the rap scene of India with Badshah’s ever-so-shining aura and Nikhita’s versatility was a game changer this year. O’Sajna became an excellent song that depicted pop and rap’s amalgamation in the most ideal sense. Divine’s genre shifting from an overall hard-core rap song was a treat for the listeners.

Badshah - Morni This vibrant song by Badshah is hailed as a deal-breaker for the internet users - everyone developed a craze for making dance reels that were going viral in the second half of this year, with the groovy beats and catchy hook-steps as shown in the original music video. The song has become a rage and is freshly added in the New Year Eve’s party list.

Badshah Honey Singh music Singer Nikhita King song
