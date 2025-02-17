Let King set the mood: A Valentine's playlist for every kind of love

MUMBAI: Valentine’s day is all about emotions, and no one captures love’s many shades better than King. From heartfelt confessions to the ache of longing, his songs strike a chord with listeners. Whether you’re spending the day with your special someone or just getting lost in your feelings, this playlist sets the perfect mood.
Maan Meri Jaan
This one needs no introduction! Maan Meri Jaan is King at his finest, pouring his heart out in a song that speaks of love, devotion, and forever promises. The soothing melody and heartfelt lyrics make it the perfect track to dedicate to the one who means the world to you.
Tu Jaana Na Piya
Love isn’t just about grand gestures; sometimes, it’s also about quiet reassurance. Tu Jaana Na Piya is that kind of song one that reminds you of the comfort in knowing someone will always be there. King’s voice adds a warmth to the lyrics, making this a song that feels like a tight hug.
Stay
Some love stories make you wish time could just pause, and Stay is all about that feeling. With a mix of modern beats and heartfelt lyrics, this song perfectly captures the emotion of wanting someone you love to never leave. A track that is perfect to be played when you’re lost in the moment with your person.
Tum Saath Rehna
They say true love isn’t just about the good times, it's about being there for each other through every high and low. This song feels like a heartfelt promise, a reminder that some bonds stay strong no matter what life throws your way.
Teri ho na Saki
Not every love story gets a happy ending, and Teri Ho Na Saki is one of those songs that just hits differently. It’s all about unspoken emotions, unrequited love, and the kind of heartbreak that stays with you. With its haunting melody and King’s soulful voice, this one lingers long after the music fades.
