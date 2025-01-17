Ikka, King's 'Pray' ft Priyanka Chahar - A T-Series hit you can't ignore

MUMBAI: Under Bhushan Kumar's vision, Ikka and King are back with a bang in Pray, a chill party anthem that’s as perfect for the clubs as it is for those late-night feels. Featuring Priyanka Chahar, the song captures the magnetic pull of attraction and the way someone special can make your heart race and your mind go crazy. With its groovy beats and infectious vibe, Pray is all about confessing your feelings and wanting that one person to be your bae.
The track features music by Hiten, whose electrifying production brings a fresh energy to the song, while Ikka and King’s dynamic lyrics and vocals add layers of charm and emotion. Whether you’re dancing under the neon lights or lost in your thoughts, Pray sets the perfect mood.
Directed by Dhruwal and Jigar, the music video is a visual treat, blending party aesthetics with moments of heartfelt connection. Presented by Bhushan Kumar and T-Series, Pray is now streaming on all platforms. Add it to your playlist and let the vibe take over!
MUMBAI: EYP Creations INC and ADA, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music read more
MUMBAI: Live Your City today announced the appointment of Ms.read more
MUMBAI: Percept Live, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Percept Limited and the creators of ‘Sunburn’read more
MUMBAI: The start of every new year is marked by resolutions — commitments for the future.read more
MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM today announces its 2024 app consumption insights throughread more
MUMBAI: Screaming Bones, the brainchild of solo artist Mike Ludwig, has unveiled the music video for “Fever Jazz,” a mesmerizing ten-minute track...read more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announce its latest initiative, "The Voice of Kumbh," a 39-...read more
MUMBAI: Under Bhushan Kumar's vision, Ikka and King are back with a bang in Pray, a chill party anthem that’s as perfect for the clubs as it is for...read more
MUMBAI: Get ready to vibe with 'Charche', a next-level banger that’s all about turning heads and living your best life! This groundbreaking track is...read more
MUMBAI: The unstoppable duo of Juss and Mix Singh is back with ‘Main Aa Reha’, a heart-stirring ballad that captures the invincible power of love....read more