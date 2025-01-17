Ikka, King's 'Pray' ft Priyanka Chahar - A T-Series hit you can't ignore

MUMBAI: Under Bhushan Kumar's vision, Ikka and King are back with a bang in Pray, a chill party anthem that’s as perfect for the clubs as it is for those late-night feels. Featuring Priyanka Chahar, the song captures the magnetic pull of attraction and the way someone special can make your heart race and your mind go crazy. With its groovy beats and infectious vibe, Pray is all about confessing your feelings and wanting that one person to be your bae.

The track features music by Hiten, whose electrifying production brings a fresh energy to the song, while Ikka and King’s dynamic lyrics and vocals add layers of charm and emotion. Whether you’re dancing under the neon lights or lost in your thoughts, Pray sets the perfect mood.

Directed by Dhruwal and Jigar, the music video is a visual treat, blending party aesthetics with moments of heartfelt connection. Presented by Bhushan Kumar and T-Series, Pray is now streaming on all platforms. Add it to your playlist and let the vibe take over!