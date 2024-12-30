India's next hyperpop sensation Shai unveils new dreamy single 'Heera'!

MUMBAI: Shai is here to take you on a journey through her bold, genre-blending world with her new single, Heera—and it's unlike anything you've heard before! Known for her genre-bending sound and trendsetting vibe, Shai has always been about more than just music, and that’s where "hyperpop" comes in. It’s a mix of high-energy, futuristic beats with pop hooks that are as catchy as they are unexpected—just like Shai herself! Heera combines Hindi and bold UK-inspired beats, bringing a fresh take on love and connection in today’s world of modern dating.

Heera is the first in a series of songs exploring the idea of manifesting the perfect "dream partner"—someone who feels like a rare treasure, a “heera” in a sea of ordinary. It's all about that effortless, dreamy love story where every moment feels like magic. Shai’s personality shines through in this track—playful, bold, and full of heart, just like the love she’s singing about.

Shai’s trailblazing spirit and unique bilingual style have won her fans across the globe. Raised between India and the UK, her diverse roots blend seamlessly in her music, and her 2023 releases earned her massive recognition, including 32 weeks of playlist rotation and 500+ plays on BBC Asian Network. Shai has worked with global music icons like Freedo, The Six, and Will Simms, and her tracks have been featured in hit shows like Lucifer and Love Island. With a Billboard Dance Top 10 under her belt, Shai’s journey is just getting started.

"I finally know who I am as an artist. This is the sound that represents me—it's playful, it’s fun, it’s exciting and it’s real. I’ve learned so much through the years, and Heera marks the beginning of a new chapter for me. I’m just getting started." said Shai.

Teaming up with NDS, a producer known for his vibrant and dynamic sound, Shai is once again proving that she’s not here to follow trends—she’s here to set them. Together, they’ve created a track that’s impossible to ignore, and Heera is just the beginning of what’s to come!

https://open.spotify.com/track/0q5EZaawpTjQfWMa31txgT?si=Qc__RsA0TgKCIBLh-iwy5A