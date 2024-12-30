India Today Group unveils 'STAGE Aaj Tak': A new entertainment vertical announces it’s first artist tour with Yo Yo Honey Singh- 'Millionaire' Tour"

MUMBAI: In a move that is set to disrupt the live entertainment industry, India Today Group, one of India's leading media conglomerates, today announced the launch of Stage Aaj Tak, a vertical focussing on ticketed consumer events & experiences. This exciting new initiative will curate & produce live consumer experiences – Music Festivals & Concerts, Stand-up Comedy Shows, Theatre plays and many more.

To mark the launch of Stage Aaj Tak, the group announced ‘Millionaire Tour with Yo Yo Honey Singh'. The All-India Tour planned for February-March’25 promises to be Honey Singh’s largest & grandest concert tour till date.

"We are thrilled to launch Stage Aaj Tak, which marks a significant milestone in our journey to expand our footprint into the live entertainment space " said Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson & Executive Editor-in-Chief, India Today Group ."Our goal is to create unforgettable experiences that resonate with audiences looking at attending live events across the country. With the Millionaire Tour, we will take Yo Yo Honey Singh’s music to his core audiences across the country in a grand way ."

Yo Yo Honey Singh, who has been a pioneer of hip-hop & rap in India, is excited to collaborate with Stage Aaj Tak to produce his "Millionaire Tour”. "I am looking forward to performing in multiple cities across India and bringing my unique brand of music to my fans," he said. "The 'Millionaire' tour is going to be an unforgettable experience, and I am excited to have joined hands with Stage Aaj Tak to bring my biggest and grandest tour till date to life.”