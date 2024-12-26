Finnish metal project Magnadur release new single “Save Me”

MUMBAI: Finnish metal artist Magnadur is proud to announce the release of the emotionally charged single “Save Me”, marking the first taste of the upcoming album “My Life,” set for release in Spring 2025. “Save Me” is a deeply personal and melodic metal song that explores the journey of self-discovery and redemption. Through its poignant lyrics, Magnadur invites listeners into an intimate reflection on overcoming personal struggles and finding the strength to change one's path in life. The song’s powerful melodies and trademark vocals, a hallmark of Tomi’s metal band, create a visceral listening experience that resonates deeply. “Save Me”
The single, along with the rest of the album, was entirely recorded, mixed, and mastered in Magnadur’s home studio. The year-long recording process was a labor of love, allowing him to fully immerse himself in crafting a sound that is both raw and “hand-touchable.”
The upcoming album, “My Life,” is an autobiographical exploration of Magnadur’s experiences and growth over the years. Unlike his other projects, Magnadur and Houruva, which draw inspiration from movies and everyday life, “My Life” dives deeply into his personal journey.
About Magnadur:
Magnadur, a melodic death metal powerhouse from Turku, Finland, has captivated listeners with its brutal vocals, thunderous drums, and heavy guitar riffs that ignite pure energy. Their unique blend of heavy metal has earned them a loyal fanbase and critical acclaim. The band’s first two albums, Lord of Chaos and Xtabay, received significant media attention and praise, solidifying their place in the metal scene. With relentless dedication and a 200% commitment to their craft, Magnadur has taken their journey to unprecedented heights. Their third album, Unholy Punisher (released to widespread anticipation in 2024), showcases their trademark vocals and distinctive style, cementing their reputation as trailblazers in the genre. Featured in over 50 metal magazines and webpages this year alone, Magnadur’s explosive music videos and strong social media presence continue to expand their reach, winning fans both locally and globally.
