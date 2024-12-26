RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Dec 2024 12:42 |  By RnMTeam

Finnish metal project Magnadur release new single “Save Me”

MUMBAI: Finnish metal artist Magnadur is proud to announce the release of the emotionally charged single “Save Me”, marking the first taste of the upcoming album “My Life,” set for release in Spring 2025. “Save Me” is a deeply personal and melodic metal song that explores the journey of self-discovery and redemption. Through its poignant lyrics, Magnadur invites listeners into an intimate reflection on overcoming personal struggles and finding the strength to change one's path in life. The song’s powerful melodies and trademark vocals, a hallmark of Tomi’s metal band, create a visceral listening experience that resonates deeply. “Save Me”

The single, along with the rest of the album, was entirely recorded, mixed, and mastered in Magnadur’s home studio. The year-long recording process was a labor of love, allowing him to fully immerse himself in crafting a sound that is both raw and “hand-touchable.”

The upcoming album, “My Life,” is an autobiographical exploration of Magnadur’s experiences and growth over the years. Unlike his other projects, Magnadur and Houruva, which draw inspiration from movies and everyday life, “My Life” dives deeply into his personal journey.

About Magnadur:

Magnadur, a melodic death metal powerhouse from Turku, Finland, has captivated listeners with its brutal vocals, thunderous drums, and heavy guitar riffs that ignite pure energy. Their unique blend of heavy metal has earned them a loyal fanbase and critical acclaim. The band’s first two albums, Lord of Chaos and Xtabay, received significant media attention and praise, solidifying their place in the metal scene. With relentless dedication and a 200% commitment to their craft, Magnadur has taken their journey to unprecedented heights. Their third album, Unholy Punisher (released to widespread anticipation in 2024), showcases their trademark vocals and distinctive style, cementing their reputation as trailblazers in the genre. Featured in over 50 metal magazines and webpages this year alone, Magnadur’s explosive music videos and strong social media presence continue to expand their reach, winning fans both locally and globally.

Tags
Save me Singer Songs Magnadur
Related news
 | 26 Dec 2024

Rapper MC Stan takes Bollywood by storm as his voice elevates Salman Khan's climax scene in Varun Dhawan's Baby John

MUMBAI: Who doesn’t know MC Stan? The rapper and singer needs no introduction. With a massive global fan following, he has cemented his place as a favorite among music lovers worldwide. His victorious stint on Bigg Boss 16 only skyrocketed his fame.

read more
 | 24 Dec 2024

Fans laud Sagar Bhatia for carrying Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's legacy ahead with his sufi music

MUMBAI: The 90s Indian music saw a lot of sufi influence with artists like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan giving a new face and recognition to qawwali and ghazal music. The influence started fading away though as the years went by.

read more
 | 24 Dec 2024

Sonu Nigam releases Ave Maria this Christmas as a homage to Mother Mary

MUMBAI: Renowned Indian singer and musician Sonu Nigam’s I Believe Music and Jetsynthesys’ Global Music Junction (GMJ), releases Sonu Nigam’s Christmas Special Single ‘Ave Maria’. This song marks his last project with late composer Aadesh Shrivastava.

read more
 | 24 Dec 2024

A grand tribute concert to the legendary Mohammad Rafi on his 100th birth anniversary

MUMBAI: In celebration of the eternal legacy of the legendary playback singer Mohammad Rafi, a grand tribute concert is set to take place on *24th December 2024* at *Balgandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra*.

read more
 | 23 Dec 2024

Parwez K Photography and Approach Entertainment launch poster of singer Mujeeb Ul Hassan’s upcoming music video 'Laagi Choote Na' in New Delhi

MUMBAI: Parwez K Photography, in collaboration with the award-winning entertainment company Approach Entertainment, officially unveiled the poster of the highly anticipated music video Laagi Choote Na at a grand event in New Delhi.

read more

RnM Biz

Pocket FM playback 2024 insights highlight a new era of entertainment

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM today announces its 2024 app consumption insights throughread more

Sennheiser launches profile wireless: Creator’s audio multitool

MUMBAI: When creating content, preparedness, and flexibility are key, as is a versatile wirelessread more

TuneCore releases second annual report, revealing explosive growth in streaming and revenue

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned bread more

Tips Music and Sterling Reserve Music Project set to revolutionize Bollywood classics with 'Tips Take 2'

MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited and Sterling Reserve Music Project are set to take the music industry read more

ShareChat appoints Nitin Jain as chief Technology Officer

He brings rich leadership experience from Tokopedia, Gojek & most recently, TikTok. read more

top# 5 articles

1
Rapper MC Stan takes Bollywood by storm as his voice elevates Salman Khan's climax scene in Varun Dhawan's Baby John

MUMBAI: Who doesn’t know MC Stan? The rapper and singer needs no introduction. With a massive global fan following, he has cemented his place as a...read more

2
Baby John actor Varun Dhawan opens up about his journey on Amazon Music’s 'It Changed My Life'!

MUMBAI: Bollywood's ultimate powerhouse, Varun Dhawan, has taken the industry by storm and captured the hearts of millions. From delivering punchy...read more

3
Agents of Time make their debut in Kolkata, East India, with Reverb & RTI

MUMBAI: The internationally acclaimed melodic techno duo Agents of Time will perform for the very first time in East India this December, marking a...read more

4
Finnish metal project Magnadur release new single “Save Me”

MUMBAI: Finnish metal artist Magnadur is proud to announce the release of the emotionally charged single “Save Me”, marking the first taste of the...read more

5
Fans laud Sagar Bhatia for carrying Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's legacy ahead with his sufi music

MUMBAI: The 90s Indian music saw a lot of sufi influence with artists like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan giving a new face and recognition to qawwali and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games