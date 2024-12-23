Holiday magic awaits! Cozy up with these festive audiobooks, podcasts, and films

MUMBAI: Christmas is a season of joy, nostalgia, and cozy moments spent with loved ones. What better way to soak in the festive spirit than by diving into heartwarming audiobooks, podcasts, classic films, and binge-worthy series that celebrate the magic of the holidays? Whether you’re looking to relive childhood memories with timeless tales, laugh along with holiday comedies, or explore tales that capture the true essence of Christmas, there’s something for everyone. Grab your cocoa, snuggle up by the fire, and let these stories keep you company this holiday season!

To Listen

Service: Audible

Get ready for another holiday season filled with mystery and charm with the Mistletoe Murders 3, the hit Audible Original starring Cobie Smulders as Emily Lane, Raymond Ablack as Sam Wilner, and others. In this suspenseful story, Emily, the owner of a Christmas-themed store in Fletcher’s Grove, investigates a string of local murders while hiding a dark secret from her past. As her new life unravels, she faces a dangerous threat from an old acquaintance that could destroy everything she’s worked for. With a stellar cast and a gripping plot, this season promises to bring the perfect mix of holiday cheer and chilling mystery!

Service: Audible

Hugh Grant breathes new life into Charles Dickens' timeless classic in this Audible Original. The story follows the infamous Ebenezer Scrooge, a grumpy miser who loathes Christmas—until a fateful Christmas Eve changes everything. Guided by the ghost of his late partner and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come, Ebenezer Scrooge confronts his impact on others and discovers the season's true spirit. This enchanting tale of redemption is the perfect listen to warm your heart this Christmas.

Service: Audible

What would you do if a sinister Christmas spirit came knocking? In 1890, just before Christmas, Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson are drawn into a chilling mystery when heiress Eve Allerthorpe arrives at Baker Street, convinced she’s being haunted by the dreaded Black Thurrick. As they investigate her eerie claims at a windswept Yorkshire estate, secrets unravel, a murder shakes the household, and no one is above suspicion. This festive whodunnit is brimming with suspense, Victorian intrigue, and unexpected twists.

Service: Audible

The Grinch is back, but this time, he’s trading his plans of stealing Christmas for the spotlight in this exciting new podcast! The Grinch may despise Christmas, but he's loving his new life as a top podcast host, with his trusty sidekicks Cindy Lou and Max. This year, he's caught up in a Christmas caper; All the letters to Santa from Whoville’s children have gone missing, and guess who’s the prime suspect? With SNL’s James Austin Johnson as the Grinch and guest appearances your whole family will love, tune in to find out more, and follow along each week to solve mysteries!

TO WATCH

Service: Netflix

It takes you on a thrilling journey where two mysterious strangers cross paths on Christmas Eve, forging an unexpected and deep connection. But just as they start to open up to each other, secrets from their pasts begin to unravel, throwing their newfound bond into turmoil. With a twist that keeps you on the edge, this film leaves you questioning what’s hidden beneath the surface. It’s a gripping, emotional story that will make you think twice about what’s really behind those festive smiles.

Service: Netflix

Up for a feel-good holiday romance? Operation Christmas Drop takes you to the tropics, where sparks fly between a no-nonsense political aide and a charming Air Force pilot. Tasked with closing his base, she discovers their mission of spreading Christmas cheer to remote islands. As duty collides with compassion, will love find a way to take flight? This one’s perfect for some festive fun with a side of romance!

Service: Amazon Prime Video