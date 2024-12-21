5 songs by King that appealed to music fans this year

MUMBAI: Musician King’s popularity has absolutely no halt - from creating a fan sensation such as Maan Meri Jaan and Tu Aake Dekhle to collaborating with Gucci Mane and Jason Derulo, King has received immense love for his music and rap over the years. This year too, King released multiple tracks with versatile melodies and rhythms - let’s recap the top 5 fan favourites this year.

F*ck What They Say

F*ck What They Say is Gen-Z anthem and one of the most viewed King songs this year. The song is a bold banger, to say the least. From house parties to drives, the song creates a vibe every time, everywhere.

Warcry King’s song

Warcry - with OG Raftaar is another song that makes you go bonkers all the way. It has rocking beats - King truly produced a gem by not only creating a baller but an oh-so-fun vibe onscreen.

Kodak

The song Kodak features King’s emotion-packed voice with hard-hitting lyrics. It signifies a consistent and smooth ride with King and his art. The song remains to be one of the most impeccable delivery of the musician and rapper.

Pyaar Humara

Pyaar Humara is an emotion from voice tone to clarity - King’s voice with laid-back melodies gives an insight into a deep spectrum of love. He embraces his instincts and makes a touching song.

Goat shit

This song is such a popping and fun mix of raving beats. The wordplay of Goat Shit is clever, real and brutally dynamic and energetic. The song typically gives out the authentic King rap vibe yet manages to remain unique.