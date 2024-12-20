RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Dec 2024 15:40 |  By RnMTeam

Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest unveils details of 2025 Festival

MUMBAI: Destination Markham proudly announces the return of the wildly popular Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest for its third year. Building on the success of the sold-out 2023 and 2024 editions, this year’s series promises even more memorable evenings celebrating the vibrant culinary and musical culture of the City of Markham. With six events planned from late January to March 2025, Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest continues to grow as a must-attend cultural experience in the Greater Toronto Area.

2025 Event Schedule:

  • Series 1: January 21–25 | 2x-time JUNO Award nominee Alex Bird & The Jazz Mavericks at SMASH Kitchen & Bar
  • Series 2: January 28–February 1 | 3x-time JUNO Award nominee Jill Barber at Essence of Unionville, Hilton Toronto/Markham
  • Series 3: February 4–8 | 2x-time JUNO Award nominee Tanika Charles at Laz Authentic Cuisine
  • Series 4, 5 & 6: Details coming soon!

“Jazzlicious WinterFest has really become one of Markham’s most talked-about events,” says Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti. “What started as a way to support Markham’s local dining scene during the quiet season has turned into a can’t-miss experience, highlighting our world-class chefs and some of the best jazz musicians in Canada. We’re excited to welcome both residents and visitors for another unforgettable season.”

“We’re thrilled to see Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest continue to grow,” says Andrew Baldwin, Executive Director, Destination Markham Corporation. “This festival represents everything that makes Markham unique – the intersection of culinary excellence and cultural richness. We are proud to create a platform that draws visitors and spotlights Markham as a premier destination for unforgettable experiences.”

Culinary Highlights:

  • Hosted at SMASH Kitchen & Bar, guests will enjoy an exceptional menu crafted by Executive Chef Isaac Co, perfectly complementing the evening’s performances.
  • Essence of Unionville, located in the Hilton Toronto/Markham Suites, will feature a menu by Executive Chef Jitin Gaba, enhancing the soulful sounds of the evening.
  • At Laz Authentic Cuisine, guests will be treated to a spectacular meal prepared by Executive Chef and Owner Diakhia Lezama, paired with outstanding jazz performances.

Whether you’re a jazz enthusiast or simply love good food and great company, Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest is your perfect escape from the ordinary. Venture just north of Toronto’s downtown core to discover why Markham is rapidly becoming one of the GTA’s premier culinary and cultural destinations.

Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest is produced by Destination Markham Corporation in collaboration with the Markham Jazz Festival, and in partnership with Cosmo Music, Flato Markham Theatre, JAZZ.FM91 radio and, with funding provided by the Government of Canada, through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), Experience Ontario and Central Counties Tourism.

The perfect holiday gift, the 2025 edition of the Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest will now feature six musical and culinary pairings at signature venues across the city. Guests will be treated to a night of delicious meals prepared by some of Markham’s top chefs and live jazz performances by some of Canada’s brightest stars. 

Tickets for the 2025 Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest are now on sale. For further information and to pre-register for series tickets, visit jazzlicious.ca.

Tags
Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest music Songs
Related news
 | 20 Dec 2024

Shruti Haasan strikes a chord with fans: A Year-end musical treat that resonates deeply

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Shruti Haasan who has carved a unique niche for herself by effortlessly juggling between her films and music, has given the perfect gift to her fans. The actress recently dropped her latest track on Instagram giving her fans and followers the perfect year end gift.

read more
 | 20 Dec 2024

Terminal V Croatia announces lineup for 2025 edition

MUMBAI: World renowned Scottish techno festival Terminal V returns to Tisno, Croatia, for what will be a standout second edition from July 17th to 21st 2025.

read more
 | 20 Dec 2024

Charli xcx invites Troye Sivan back to Primavera Sound Barcelona and turns her performance into the only European show of ‘Charli xcx and Troye Sivan Present: SWEAT’

MUMBAI: Charli xcx today announces that Troye Sivan will be returning to Barcelona to join her at Primavera Sound Barcelona 2025, providing a unique opportunity for fans to experience the ‘Charli xcx & Troye Sivan Present: SWEAT’ tour in Europe.

read more
 | 20 Dec 2024

Actress Nikeet Dhillon's latest song 'Jaane Hai Te Ja' came as a surprise to her

MUMBAI: Amazon Mini series 'Tujhpe Main Fida' lead actress Nikeet Dhillon's latest music video with Punjabi singing sensation Happy Raikoti is out now.

read more
 | 20 Dec 2024

Urdu Hip-Hop artist Farhan Khan drops part B of 'Alif Laila' album

MUMBAI: Self-taught Indian rapper Farhan Khan, known for blending traditional Indian melodies with contemporary hip-hop beats, has dropped another banger. He had previously announced his upcoming album Alif Laila, which is set to release in two parts: Part A and Part B.

read more

RnM Biz

Pocket FM playback 2024 insights highlight a new era of entertainment

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM today announces its 2024 app consumption insights throughread more

Sennheiser launches profile wireless: Creator’s audio multitool

MUMBAI: When creating content, preparedness, and flexibility are key, as is a versatile wirelessread more

TuneCore releases second annual report, revealing explosive growth in streaming and revenue

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned bread more

Tips Music and Sterling Reserve Music Project set to revolutionize Bollywood classics with 'Tips Take 2'

MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited and Sterling Reserve Music Project are set to take the music industry read more

ShareChat appoints Nitin Jain as chief Technology Officer

He brings rich leadership experience from Tokopedia, Gojek & most recently, TikTok. read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest unveils details of 2025 Festival

MUMBAI: Destination Markham proudly announces the return of the wildly popular Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest for its third year. Building on the...read more

2
Anup Jalota and Sumeet Tappoo unveil musical masterpiece 'Legacy'

MUMBAI: In a glittering ceremony at the JW Marriott in Juhu, musical legend Anup Jalota and his protégé Sumeet Tappoo unveiled their highly...read more

3
Terminal V Croatia announces lineup for 2025 edition

MUMBAI: World renowned Scottish techno festival Terminal V returns to Tisno, Croatia, for what will be a standout second edition from July 17th to...read more

4
Actress Nikeet Dhillon's latest song 'Jaane Hai Te Ja' came as a surprise to her

MUMBAI: Amazon Mini series 'Tujhpe Main Fida' lead actress Nikeet Dhillon's latest music video with Punjabi singing sensation Happy Raikoti is out...read more

5
Sonu Sood and Yo Yo Honey Singh drop teaser of their song 'HITMAN' from Fateh

MUMBAI: In an exciting collaboration that has fans buzzing, Sonu Sood and Yo Yo Honey Singh have released the teaser for their highly anticipated...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games