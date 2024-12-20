Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest unveils details of 2025 Festival

MUMBAI: Destination Markham proudly announces the return of the wildly popular Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest for its third year. Building on the success of the sold-out 2023 and 2024 editions, this year’s series promises even more memorable evenings celebrating the vibrant culinary and musical culture of the City of Markham. With six events planned from late January to March 2025, Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest continues to grow as a must-attend cultural experience in the Greater Toronto Area.
2025 Event Schedule:
“Jazzlicious WinterFest has really become one of Markham’s most talked-about events,” says Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti. “What started as a way to support Markham’s local dining scene during the quiet season has turned into a can’t-miss experience, highlighting our world-class chefs and some of the best jazz musicians in Canada. We’re excited to welcome both residents and visitors for another unforgettable season.”
“We’re thrilled to see Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest continue to grow,” says Andrew Baldwin, Executive Director, Destination Markham Corporation. “This festival represents everything that makes Markham unique – the intersection of culinary excellence and cultural richness. We are proud to create a platform that draws visitors and spotlights Markham as a premier destination for unforgettable experiences.”
Culinary Highlights:
Whether you’re a jazz enthusiast or simply love good food and great company, Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest is your perfect escape from the ordinary. Venture just north of Toronto’s downtown core to discover why Markham is rapidly becoming one of the GTA’s premier culinary and cultural destinations.
Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest is produced by Destination Markham Corporation in collaboration with the Markham Jazz Festival, and in partnership with Cosmo Music, Flato Markham Theatre, JAZZ.FM91 radio and, with funding provided by the Government of Canada, through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), Experience Ontario and Central Counties Tourism.
The perfect holiday gift, the 2025 edition of the Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest will now feature six musical and culinary pairings at signature venues across the city. Guests will be treated to a night of delicious meals prepared by some of Markham’s top chefs and live jazz performances by some of Canada’s brightest stars.
Tickets for the 2025 Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest are now on sale. For further information and to pre-register for series tickets, visit jazzlicious.ca.
MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM today announces its 2024 app consumption insights throughread more
MUMBAI: When creating content, preparedness, and flexibility are key, as is a versatile wirelessread more
MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned bread more
MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited and Sterling Reserve Music Project are set to take the music industry read more
He brings rich leadership experience from Tokopedia, Gojek & most recently, TikTok. read more
MUMBAI: Destination Markham proudly announces the return of the wildly popular Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest for its third year. Building on the...read more
MUMBAI: In a glittering ceremony at the JW Marriott in Juhu, musical legend Anup Jalota and his protégé Sumeet Tappoo unveiled their highly...read more
MUMBAI: World renowned Scottish techno festival Terminal V returns to Tisno, Croatia, for what will be a standout second edition from July 17th to...read more
MUMBAI: Amazon Mini series 'Tujhpe Main Fida' lead actress Nikeet Dhillon's latest music video with Punjabi singing sensation Happy Raikoti is out...read more
MUMBAI: In an exciting collaboration that has fans buzzing, Sonu Sood and Yo Yo Honey Singh have released the teaser for their highly anticipated...read more