Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest unveils details of 2025 Festival

MUMBAI: Destination Markham proudly announces the return of the wildly popular Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest for its third year. Building on the success of the sold-out 2023 and 2024 editions, this year’s series promises even more memorable evenings celebrating the vibrant culinary and musical culture of the City of Markham. With six events planned from late January to March 2025, Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest continues to grow as a must-attend cultural experience in the Greater Toronto Area.

2025 Event Schedule :

Series 1 : January 21–25 | 2x-time JUNO Award nominee Alex Bird & The Jazz Mavericks at SMASH Kitchen & Bar

: January 21–25 | 2x-time JUNO Award nominee at SMASH Kitchen & Bar Series 2 : January 28–February 1 | 3x-time JUNO Award nominee Jill Barber at Essence of Unionville, Hilton Toronto/Markham

: January 28–February 1 | 3x-time JUNO Award nominee at Essence of Unionville, Hilton Toronto/Markham Series 3 : February 4–8 | 2x-time JUNO Award nominee Tanika Charles at Laz Authentic Cuisine

: February 4–8 | 2x-time JUNO Award nominee at Laz Authentic Cuisine Series 4, 5 & 6: Details coming soon!

“Jazzlicious WinterFest has really become one of Markham’s most talked-about events,” says Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti. “What started as a way to support Markham’s local dining scene during the quiet season has turned into a can’t-miss experience, highlighting our world-class chefs and some of the best jazz musicians in Canada. We’re excited to welcome both residents and visitors for another unforgettable season.”

“We’re thrilled to see Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest continue to grow,” says Andrew Baldwin, Executive Director, Destination Markham Corporation. “This festival represents everything that makes Markham unique – the intersection of culinary excellence and cultural richness. We are proud to create a platform that draws visitors and spotlights Markham as a premier destination for unforgettable experiences.”

Culinary Highlights:

Hosted at SMASH Kitchen & Bar , guests will enjoy an exceptional menu crafted by Executive Chef Isaac Co , perfectly complementing the evening’s performances.

, guests will enjoy an exceptional menu crafted by Executive Chef , perfectly complementing the evening’s performances. Essence of Unionville , located in the Hilton Toronto/Markham Suites, will feature a menu by Executive Chef Jitin Gaba , enhancing the soulful sounds of the evening.

, located in the Hilton Toronto/Markham Suites, will feature a menu by Executive Chef , enhancing the soulful sounds of the evening. At Laz Authentic Cuisine, guests will be treated to a spectacular meal prepared by Executive Chef and Owner Diakhia Lezama, paired with outstanding jazz performances.

Whether you’re a jazz enthusiast or simply love good food and great company, Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest is your perfect escape from the ordinary. Venture just north of Toronto’s downtown core to discover why Markham is rapidly becoming one of the GTA’s premier culinary and cultural destinations.

Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest is produced by Destination Markham Corporation in collaboration with the Markham Jazz Festival, and in partnership with Cosmo Music, Flato Markham Theatre, JAZZ.FM91 radio and, with funding provided by the Government of Canada, through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), Experience Ontario and Central Counties Tourism.

The perfect holiday gift, the 2025 edition of the Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest will now feature six musical and culinary pairings at signature venues across the city. Guests will be treated to a night of delicious meals prepared by some of Markham’s top chefs and live jazz performances by some of Canada’s brightest stars.

Tickets for the 2025 Markham Jazzlicious WinterFest are now on sale. For further information and to pre-register for series tickets, visit jazzlicious.ca.