News |  19 Dec 2024 14:23

End of an Era for Vinyl? BLOND:ISH announces LP made using recycled cooking oil

MUMBAI: Today, in step with her career-spanning effort to eliminate plastic from the music industry, BLOND:ISH announces a special BioVinyl release for her forthcoming sophomore studio album Never Walk Alone. The release, which utilizes a recyclable material that is identical in quality to conventional pressing, is set for February 14, 2025.

This special release takes BLOND:ISH’s “Sustainable Raving” movement, the vision from which she launched her foundation Bye Bye Plastic, to the next level. Leading by example in an industry that relies heavily on fossil fuels to create vinyl records, her next body of work will be cut on Bio-based PVC. The material is made from biogenic waste (e.g., used cooking oil), is 99.98% petroleum-free, and cuts 90% of the carbon dioxide emissions from the process. This initiative (learn more here) will be used for BLOND:ISH’s first-ever vinyl release for a studio LP.

In addition to the sustainable BioVinyl release of Never Walk Alone, BLOND:ISH is also inviting fans to become a part of her new album’s story by submitting a photo with a bestie or loved one. These personal snaps will be woven into a unique mosaic that’s featured exclusively on the limited edition BioVinyl package. Fans will have the chance to submit their photos on her Instagram Broadcast channel.

BLOND:ISH has woven a thread of positive messaging through her most recent singles, along with masterfully blending a tonic of genres that aim to beam her compassionate transmissions far and wide. While the late summer mood-lifter “Never Walk Alone” called on pop, indie, and soul, “Different Way” blends soulful vocals and melodic house music. On “Can’t Let You Go,” BLOND:ISH, alongside Bantu, polishes her natural love for Afro-house, a genre that has been a staple in her DJ sets. The goal is that these songs push the planet closer to “Happy Happy World” (an inclusive place of sustainable unity, respect, and nourishment).

