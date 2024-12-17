Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous’ is coming soon, announces director Mozez Singh in a recent social media post, sending fans into a buzz of excitement

MUMBAI: Mozez Singh, the dynamic & experimental filmmaker, is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited documentary ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous’. In a recent social media post, Mozez shared a picture of himself with the iconic rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, sparking intense excitement among fans. In his post, Mozez captioned, “The Audience Doesn’t Come To See You. They Come To See Themselves. He Is Them. YoYo Honey Singh: FAMOUS. Coming Soon @netflix_in @netflix @yoyohoneysingh @sikhya.” The intense anticipation among fans has reached new heights as they eagerly await the official release date announcement. With each update, the excitement continues to build, and fans are speculating that the much-awaited release date will be revealed soon.
Directed by Mozez Singh and produced by Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga, ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous’ promises to be the most highly anticipated release of the season, the documentary is expected to capture the attention of fans worldwide when it drops on a leading OTT platform.
MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned bread more
MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited and Sterling Reserve Music Project are set to take the music industry read more
He brings rich leadership experience from Tokopedia, Gojek & most recently, TikTok. read more
Collaboration to Yield New Synergies Expanding Global Reach and Audience Connections read more
MUMBAI: Ahead of the New Year, Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held international spirits read more
MUMBAI: OrangeGlobal Stories has set a new benchmark in the audio entertainment space with the announcement of its pioneering platform ‘Eshtory’,...read more
MUMBAI: Imagine if the tune of your favorite brand was created by you! Audio series platform Pocket FM is making this a reality. In a first-of-its-...read more
MUMBAI: What happens when Bollywood brilliance meets global creativity? Audio series platform Pocket FM has joined hands with Bollywood’s much-...read more
MUMBAI: Mozez Singh, the dynamic & experimental filmmaker, is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited documentary ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh:...read more
MUMBAI: Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Production have dropped a tease video of the title track of film Fateh i.e., #FatehKarFateh, a patriotic melody...read more