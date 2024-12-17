RadioandMusic
News |  17 Dec 2024 14:57 |  By RnMTeam

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous’ is coming soon, announces director Mozez Singh in a recent social media post, sending fans into a buzz of excitement

MUMBAI: Mozez Singh, the dynamic & experimental filmmaker, is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited documentary ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous’. In a recent social media post, Mozez shared a picture of himself with the iconic rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, sparking intense excitement among fans. In his post, Mozez captioned, “The Audience Doesn’t Come To See You. They Come To See Themselves. He Is Them. YoYo Honey Singh: FAMOUS. Coming Soon @netflix_in @netflix @yoyohoneysingh @sikhya.” The intense anticipation among fans has reached new heights as they eagerly await the official release date announcement. With each update, the excitement continues to build, and fans are speculating that the much-awaited release date will be revealed soon.

Directed by Mozez Singh and produced by Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga, ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous’ promises to be the most highly anticipated release of the season, the documentary is expected to capture the attention of fans worldwide when it drops on a leading OTT platform.

