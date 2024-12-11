Toronto Hip-Hop icon Saukrates revisits the past with album 'Bad Addiction'

MUMBAI: For well over two decades, Toronto music legend Saukrates has built a dynamic and critically acclaimed career while continuing to grow his fan base. Now, the artist has re-released "Comin' Up," a single originally issued over two decades ago and featured on his forthcoming studio album Bad Addiction.

Originally released in the U.S. as a 12-inch vinyl single alongside "Sumthin 4 Da Streetz" in 2003 and found on the Canadian version of the 2 Fast 2 Furious Soundtrack, "Comin Up" is a brilliant ode to surviving in hip hop and fighting the good fight while proudly representing Toronto. And although Vince Carter is now an NBA Hall of Famer and doesn't play at the Skydome but instead has his Raptors jersey hanging up in the Scotiabank Arena rafters, the reference of the basketball legend in "Comin Up" by the hip hop legend remains both timeless and contemporary. As does his musical modus operandi.

I hit you with the wisdom, you ain't with it then kiss em

The nuts! If you dissin watch me from a distance

I'ma hit you with the words that'll make ya soul vibrate

The things that we contemplate when we comin up...

Bad Addiction is loaded with great singles, and, stealing a song title, it's “awesome!” (to quote Roam n Mr Attic). From the lead off single released earlier in the year "My Pager Burnin Up (Easide of Thangs)," with its funky groove which cites Saukrates being appraised by the PBS series Antiques Roadshow to "Soxtacy," Bad Addiction gets in your sonic bloodstream and you simply can't get enough. "The One" - single #3 - has a soulful, mid-tempo '70s vibe oozing throughout as the artist proves to stand for something, pays attention, and falls for nothing. The song also seems to epitomize Bad Addiction, an album brimming with big beats, big ideas, and deep truths about the bigger picture overall. Elsewhere "Oh So Cold" has an infectious afro-country-tinged foundation as Saukrates appeals for more humanity in a world that becomes more callous each day. If that wasn't enough, "My Piece" has a swampy, Prince-ish hue and an excellent bass line that perfectly melds with the musician's stark, poignant story. The full LP is a "time capsule" of sorts as the 12-track effort features previously unreleased material culled from his ever-growing "vault." And would you believe it if we said this album is a pirate radio show? This would mean let it play, beginning to end.

This latest installment is the proverbial exclamation point on what has been a tremendously busy and productive year for Saukrates. In August, he released a special 25th anniversary edition of The Underground Tapes featuring over 40 tracks with each song accompanied by a narration from himself regarding the specific track's significance and attributes. And in 2024, his collaboration with the National Hockey League's Washington Capitals entitled "Caps 11" received an Emmy Award nomination. The song highlighted the 11 black players who have played for the Capitals in franchise history, beginning with Mike Marson in 1974 through to Devante Smith-Pelley in 2019. The song also noted the rich Black culture in the Washington, D.C. area.

The rumors are true with another impressive release in a career that has come a long way since creating rhymes as a teenager and issuing incredible material including the singles "Still Caught Up," "Father Time," "Hate Runs Deep," "Play Dis" featuring Chicago's own Common, and The Brick House EP. As a founding member of hip-hop collective The Circle -- Kardinal Offishall, Choclair, Jully Black -- and lead vocalist of his own super group Big Black Lincoln (whose album Heaven's Caught On Fire remains an excellent piece of work and is cited by many as the "quintessential album"), Saukrates has garnered the respect of those who enjoy and collect quality music.

He's also worked with the likes of Nelly Furtado and a who's who of the rap game, whether it's Red n Mef, Nas to Drake (as he helped influence the young and talented rapper/singer after he left Degrassi). Full-length solo album releases include The Underground Tapes, 2012's Season One, 2014's Juno Award nominated The Amani EP, and 2017's Season 2.

Bigg Soxx, who’s own MySeat app (available soon on IOS and Google Play) offers exclusive content to fans internationally (look out for exclusive Bad Addiction LP content featuring production by Mr attic), recently signed with Frostbyte Media Ltd., a Canadian boutique label falling under the SRG-ILS family. Because SRG-ILS is distributed by Universal Music Group's Virgin Music division, more fans and more listeners will be able to hear what Canada and the United States have known for decades: Saukrates continues comin’ up with ridiculously relevant poetry and soul both allies and rivals could only dream of.