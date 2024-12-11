RadioandMusic
News |  11 Dec 2024

Niviane unveils first single '12 BC: Legions' off new album 'Queen of Phantoms' out March 2025 from Rockshots Records

MUMBAI: Sacramento, California power metallers Niviane are proud to unveil their latest single, "12 BC: Legions," a powerful track that marks the beginning of a bold new chapter for the band. Their highly anticipated third album, "Queen of Phantoms" is due out on March 7th, 2025 on Rockshots Records. The new album contains 11 new tracks of top-notch heavy US metal their fans have grown to expect.

Shortly after the completion of recording “Queen of Phantoms”, Niviane vocalist Norman Skinner was recruited by legendary thrashers Forbidden to front the band’s rebirth. Due to the cross-promotion, Niviane has already begun to see a growth in their fan base from the new ongoing exposure.

The single "12 BC: Legions" showcases Niviane’s signature blend of heavy, melodic, and dynamic metal. The song transports listeners to the battlefields of Germania in 12 BC, narrating the struggles between the Roman Empire and the Germanic tribes. Written from the perspective of the Roman Empire, the song captures the unshakeable confidence of the Romans, whose faith in strength, unity, and divine favor leads them to underestimate their enemies. The track’s combination of dramatic storytelling and intense musicality immediately sets it apart as one of the standout pieces on the upcoming album. Fans of iconic bands like Judas Priest, Queensrÿche, Iced Earth, Nevermore, and Primal Fear will find much to love in Niviane’s latest offering.

"The Romans definitely are cocky and underestimate their foes. This was one of the 1st songs to be crafted for the new album and immediately we all knew it was a standout track and would be one of the album’s singles." adds the band.

Listen to "12 BC: Legions" at the following links:

Spotify

CD pre-order (Out March 7th, 2025) - https://rockshots.eu/products/niviane-queen-of-phantoms-cd

Rockshots Records Singer Songs Niviane
