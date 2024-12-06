Singing sensation Soumita Saha graces the cover of Elysian Magazine

MUMBAI: The celebrated songstress recently set the internet abuzz with eloquent lines announcing her latest achievement-gracing the cover of a prestigious magazine. In her message, she penned empowering words on body positivity, urging readers to see it not as an excuse to ignore health but as a celebration of self-acceptance. She challenged the misconception that beauty or worth lies in a specific body type, reminding us that true allure transcends mere size or shape. Reflecting on her journey, she noted that less than two years ago, despite being younger, slimmer, and arguably fitter, she was never a cover girl. Now, with resilience, self-love, and the unwavering support of her audience, she celebrates this milestone as a testament to hard work and authenticity.

Soumita recently graced the cover of 'Elysian Magazine' a part of 'The Unheard Stories' series curated by Shruti Singh. In her own words, she eloquently expressed, “I do not advocate for obesity or glorify neglecting health under the guise of body positivity. Yet, sometimes nonconformity is empowering. Perfection isn’t required to excel-it’s your skill, influence, and authenticity that transcend societal ideals of beauty. Eighteen months ago, I was in finer form, yet still didn’t grace a magazine cover. True distinction lies in honing one’s craft, not shedding kilos here and there. Happy to grace the cover.” The Bengali songbird exudes elegance, seamlessly merging varied styles with regal simplicity. A trained painter, she masterfully plays with colors and contrasts, crafting unique, sophisticated statements that celebrate her artistic flair.

Soumita’s musical journey blossomed through original EDM creations while simultaneously embracing the soulful depth of Tagore music. Her Indo-French collaborations, imbued with the essence of Tagore, ignited remarkable intrigue in India’s music realm. Her avant-garde music videos, a testament to her creative vision, captivated audiences and earned prestigious showcases at prominent film festivals, highlighting her innovative contribution to cross-cultural musical expression. Soumita’s independent originals received widespread acclaim, celebrated for their innovation and emotional resonance. Her recent piece, 'Rupang Dehi' , inspired by the RG Kar incident, was affectionately hailed as a “song of hope,” striking a profound chord with her loyal audience and underscoring her role as a powerful musical voice. TheA musical virtuoso with roots in both Kolkata and Mumbai, Soumita balances a whirlwind life as a composer and cultural writer with unyielding intellect. Known for crafting music treatises for a distinguished women-centric platform, the songbird now flutters toward a literary debut—a deeply emotional, women-centric saga. Vocal about mental health, she pours heartfelt words into a garden of empathy, hoping they bloom into meaningful relevance. Amidst composing for web series and recording for soaps, she masterfully juggles her multifaceted artistry.