RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Nov 2024 17:31 |  By RnMTeam

T-Series talent Nora Fatehi to be managed by DCA

MUMBAI: In a strategic move aimed at expanding her portfolio, T-Series artist Nora Fatehi will be managed by Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). T-Series has outsourced management representation to DCA, marking a move to cultivate Nora's vision and ambitions synergistically. DCA will manage her endorsement, digital presence, brand building, and films with Tseries. This move represents a major stride towards mutual goals and maximizing potential in the entertainment industry. With DCA managing Nora Fatehi, T-Series aims to synergize her creative vision with the agency's extensive resources, paving the way for pioneering collaborations and delivering unparalleled entertainment experiences.

Producer Bhushan Kumar, "We are excited to extend our partnership with DCA in managing the extraordinary, international sensation Nora Fatehi. Her exceptional talent, infectious energy, and captivating performances have made her an international icon. Together with DCA, we are dedicated to fostering her growth and expanding her global footprint, ensuring that her remarkable journey reaches new heights."

Uday Singh Gauri, CEO of Dharma Cornerstone Agency, ''We are thrilled to collaborate with T-Series for managing the phenomenal talent, Nora Fatehi. Her incredible journey and numerous hits under the T-Series banner have solidified her position as an international sensation. Together, we are committed to furthering her growth and expanding her global reach, ensuring that her star continues to shine brighter than ever."

Nora Fatehi said ''I am excited to continue my journey with T-Series along with DCA. The support and opportunities provided by T-Series have been instrumental in my growth as an artist. Working with such an incredible team has allowed me to explore and showcase my versatility and passion to a global audience. I am thrilled about this new umbrella with DCA and look forward to reaching new heights together, bringing more memorable experiences to my amazing fans around the world.''

This one-of-a-kind collaboration aims to make the sensational Nora Fatehi a one-of-a-kind artist, ensuring her journey continues to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide.

Tags
Nora Fatehi T-Series DCA music Songs
Related news
 | 28 Nov 2024

Badshah opens up about recreating 'Morni' from Sridevi's iconic film Lamhe

MUMBAI; Badshah’s newly released track Morni has taken the internet by storm. Since its release, the song has had listeners grooving and vibing to its infectious beats. For those unaware, Morni weaves in the iconic tune of Morni Baga Ma Bole from Sridevi’s classic film Lamhe.

read more
 | 28 Nov 2024

Fifty years of bliss by Pacha Ibiza

The ultimate festive gift, celebrating five decades of iconic nightlife—now available worldwide on Amazon!

read more
 | 28 Nov 2024

Pop sensation Nikhita Gandhi to perform at the closing ceremony of the prestigious film festival IFFI in Goa

MUMBAI: The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) happening in Goa is celebrating global and Indian cinema in grand style.

read more
 | 28 Nov 2024

DG Immortals in collaboration with Parmish Verma drop a high energy single '2 Number'

MUMBAI: Get ready to witness a musical storm as DG Immortals and Parmish Verma team up for the explosive Haryanvi track, “2 Number.” This track is a bold statement of style, attitude, and the irresistible charm of two unstoppable forces in the music scene coming together to set new benchmarks.

read more
 | 28 Nov 2024

Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor rekindle their iconic chemistry in 'Mahiyaa'- A Love story to remember by Tips Music Ltd

MUMBAI: The wait is finally over! The OG dream team, Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor, aka the #PANI power couple, are back to set hearts racing with their sizzling chemistry in "Mahiyaa", the latest romantic anthem by Tips Music Limited.

read more

RnM Biz

Sony India celebrates 30 years of enriching lives through innovation

MUMBAI: Sony India celebrates 30 years of offering innovative products and services to the Indiaread more

BIG FM concludes 'Bano India Ke Angdaata' campaign, successfully inspires listeners to create a life-changing impact

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, has successfully concluded its purpose-driread more

MY FM hosts ‘Impact Makers Brand Recognition 2024’ in Dubai

MUMBAI: 4th year in a row.read more

Nonprofit Music Festival M3F Fest announces 2025 lineup

MUMBAI: Today, M3F Festival, Northread more

Hoopr introduces groundbreaking ‘Music Mixer’ feature for enhanced creative control

MUMBAI: Hoopr, a leader in the royalty-free music space, is proud to unveil its latest innovationread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
DLF’s Jazz India Circuit 2024: A weekend of electrifying brass and Jazz in Gurugram

MUMBAI: This past weekend, the 7th edition of the Jazz India Circuit (JIC), presented by DLF and produced by Teamwork Arts, captivated audiences...read more

2
Mahindra Blues Festival 2025: Tickets are live for the 13th edition of Asia's biggest celebration of Blues

MUMBAI Mahindra has always been at the forefront of cultural transformation in the country, leading to the inception of some of the most celebrated...read more

3
Badshah opens up about recreating 'Morni' from Sridevi's iconic film Lamhe

MUMBAI; Badshah’s newly released track Morni has taken the internet by storm. Since its release, the song has had listeners grooving and vibing to...read more

4
Fifty years of bliss by Pacha Ibiza

The ultimate festive gift, celebrating five decades of iconic nightlife—now available worldwide on Amazon! read more

5
Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor rekindle their iconic chemistry in 'Mahiyaa'- A Love story to remember by Tips Music Ltd

MUMBAI: The wait is finally over! The OG dream team, Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor, aka the #PANI power couple, are back to set hearts racing with...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games