T-Series talent Nora Fatehi to be managed by DCA

MUMBAI: In a strategic move aimed at expanding her portfolio, T-Series artist Nora Fatehi will be managed by Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). T-Series has outsourced management representation to DCA, marking a move to cultivate Nora's vision and ambitions synergistically. DCA will manage her endorsement, digital presence, brand building, and films with Tseries. This move represents a major stride towards mutual goals and maximizing potential in the entertainment industry. With DCA managing Nora Fatehi, T-Series aims to synergize her creative vision with the agency's extensive resources, paving the way for pioneering collaborations and delivering unparalleled entertainment experiences.

Producer Bhushan Kumar, "We are excited to extend our partnership with DCA in managing the extraordinary, international sensation Nora Fatehi. Her exceptional talent, infectious energy, and captivating performances have made her an international icon. Together with DCA, we are dedicated to fostering her growth and expanding her global footprint, ensuring that her remarkable journey reaches new heights."

Uday Singh Gauri, CEO of Dharma Cornerstone Agency, ''We are thrilled to collaborate with T-Series for managing the phenomenal talent, Nora Fatehi. Her incredible journey and numerous hits under the T-Series banner have solidified her position as an international sensation. Together, we are committed to furthering her growth and expanding her global reach, ensuring that her star continues to shine brighter than ever."

Nora Fatehi said ''I am excited to continue my journey with T-Series along with DCA. The support and opportunities provided by T-Series have been instrumental in my growth as an artist. Working with such an incredible team has allowed me to explore and showcase my versatility and passion to a global audience. I am thrilled about this new umbrella with DCA and look forward to reaching new heights together, bringing more memorable experiences to my amazing fans around the world.''

This one-of-a-kind collaboration aims to make the sensational Nora Fatehi a one-of-a-kind artist, ensuring her journey continues to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide.