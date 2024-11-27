Bollywood star-turned-DJ Arjun Rampal spins magic at Dobaraa, Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru

MUMBAI: The Phoenix Mall of Asia is gearing up for an electrifying night of music and entertainment as Bollywood actor-turned-DJ Arjun Rampal takes the stage at Dobaraa Gastropub. This one-of-a-kind DJ night is set to light up Friday, 29th November 2024. Known for his charismatic presence and unmatched energy, Arjun Rampal will spin the hottest tracks, promising to create an unforgettable party experience.
Expect a night of high-energy beats, star-studded glamour, and incredible vibes as Arjun Rampal engages the audience like never before. Bring your squad and experience the magic at this much-anticipated event of the season!
Arjun Rampal is a celebrated actor, model, film producer, and television personality in Indian cinema. With over 40 films to his credit, he has won several accolades, including the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor and the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Rock On!!.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, 29th November 2024
Time: 9:00 PM onwards
Venue: Dobaara Gastropub, 3rd Floor, Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bangalore North
Tickets: Available on BookMyShow
MUMBAI: Sony India celebrates 30 years of offering innovative products and services to the Indiaread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, has successfully concluded its purpose-driread more
MUMBAI: 4th year in a row.read more
MUMBAI: Today, M3F Festival, Northread more
MUMBAI: Hoopr, a leader in the royalty-free music space, is proud to unveil its latest innovationread more
MUMBAI: This past weekend, the 7th edition of the Jazz India Circuit (JIC), presented by DLF and produced by Teamwork Arts, captivated audiences...read more
Coconut Water' drops after Kiimi's Rinse FM 'Class of 2024' nod and a standout A/W 24 run, including their HOMOBLOC debut read more
MUMBAI: As the concert season kicks off, music lovers are not only excited for the electrifying performances, but also for the stunning on-stage...read more
MUMBAI: Sheveeta Hegde has joined Times Music as the Head of Brand Solutions and Music Partnerships. In her new role, Sheveeta will focus on driving...read more
MUMBAI: It will be great if you can incorporate the same in your esteemed publication or you could do an email or telephonic interview with him. On...read more