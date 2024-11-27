Bollywood star-turned-DJ Arjun Rampal spins magic at Dobaraa, Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru

MUMBAI: The Phoenix Mall of Asia is gearing up for an electrifying night of music and entertainment as Bollywood actor-turned-DJ Arjun Rampal takes the stage at Dobaraa Gastropub. This one-of-a-kind DJ night is set to light up Friday, 29th November 2024. Known for his charismatic presence and unmatched energy, Arjun Rampal will spin the hottest tracks, promising to create an unforgettable party experience.

Expect a night of high-energy beats, star-studded glamour, and incredible vibes as Arjun Rampal engages the audience like never before. Bring your squad and experience the magic at this much-anticipated event of the season!

Arjun Rampal is a celebrated actor, model, film producer, and television personality in Indian cinema. With over 40 films to his credit, he has won several accolades, including the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor and the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Rock On!!.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, 29th November 2024

Time: 9:00 PM onwards

Venue: Dobaara Gastropub, 3rd Floor, Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bangalore North

Tickets: Available on BookMyShow