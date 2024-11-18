Risen Crow unveils first single and video for "Risen Crow" off upcoming album 'Requiem For A Damned Love' out Feb 2025

MUMBAI: Rockshots Records is excited to announce that RISEN CROW has officially released their debut single and music video for "Risen Crow", the first track from their highly anticipated album "Requiem For A Damned Love" due out February 2025. The single is now available on all major streaming platforms, accompanied by an evocative video that captures the dark, melodic essence of the band’s unique sound.
Formed in 2020 in Rome, Risen Crow stands out in the Italian metal scene with their distinct fusion of power metal and gothic elements. Drawing inspiration from iconic bands such as Nightwish, Epica, Within Temptation, Kamelot, and Lacuna Coil, Risen Crow’s music blends powerful riffs, haunting melodies, and atmospheric soundscapes, creating an emotional journey for listeners. The single "Risen Crow" embodies the band’s artistic vision, showcasing their signature mix of powerful metal energy and dark, gothic atmospheres.
The upcoming album, "Requiem For A Damned Love" delves into themes of obsession, damned love, and sacrifice, taking listeners through an intense narrative filled with emotion and depth. The track "Risen Crow" sets the tone for the album, offering a glimpse into the band’s compelling storytelling and dynamic musical approach.
Risen Crow invites fans to experience their dark, melodic journey and immerse themselves in their debut single's evocative atmosphere. With a strong lineup and a unique blend of influences, the band is ready to make their mark on the international metal scene.
Watch the official "Risen Crow" music video on YouTube and stream the single on all major platforms. Follow Risen Crow on social media for updates on the upcoming album release and future live performances.
Music Video - https://youtu.be/mgYBWxVzZDo
Risen Crow’s debut album, "Requiem For A Damned Love", will be released on February 28, 2025. Fans can now listen to the first single from the album and pre-order their copy at the following link: https://lnk.to/iWnIfA
Track Listing:
1. Never surrender
2. Black Widow
3. Funeral Jack
4. Risen Crow
5. Revelation
6. Dark In my life
7. Believe in me
8. Black Rose
Recording, Mixing & Mastering: Francesco Mattei and Kate Nord at Underworld Studio
underworldstudiocasperia.com | Facebook.com/UnderworldStudio
Cover, Artwork & Layout Design: Harley Velasquez at Infinity NucleArt Studio
Instagram: @HarleyVelasquezArt | Facebook.com/InfinityNucleArtStudio
Risen Crow Line Up:
Antonella Della Monica: Vocals
Claudio Vattone: Vocals
Giuseppe Longo: Guitars
Francesco Menale: Guitars
Alessandro Bernabei: Keyboards
Flavio Cicchetti: Bass
Filippo Martini: Drums
More info: https://www.rockshots.eu | https://www.facebook.com/risencrowband | https://www.instagram.com/risencrow
