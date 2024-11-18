RadioandMusic
News |  18 Nov 2024

Celebrating Aparshakti Khurana's birthday: Top songs that touched hearts and went viral

MUMBAI: Aparshakti Khurana is celebrated not only for his remarkable acting in films but also for his soulful music. Over the years, he has delivered blockbuster films and chart-topping songs that have struck a chord with audiences. On his birthday, let’s take a look at some of his most loved songs that have trended across social media and beyond.

‘Kudiye Ni’: It is one of those songs that has us hitting replay endlessly. Sung by Aparshakti Khurana and Neeti Mohan, the track stands out for its catchy lyrics, penned by Aparshakti himself. Its vibrant energy has made it a popular choice, especially at weddings.

https://www.instagram.com/reels/audio/1103912789732846?igsh=NTBqdnpicW1pdTh5

‘Zaroor’: Another recent gem by Aparshakti is ‘Zaroor’, a feel-good track that soothes the soul. With lyrics written by Savi Kahlon and Aparshakti’s heartfelt vocals, this song beautifully captures the essence of love, leaving listeners feeling healed and inspired.

https://www.instagram.com/reels/audio/998711298265522?igsh=MTU2MDN3NDVpdjJ2ZQ==

‘Enna Pyar’: His latest track continues his streak of feel-good music. Sung by Aparshakti and written by Sakshi Ratti, this song delves into the highs and lows of love. Aparshakti’s vocals make this track a mesmerizing experience, showcasing his ability to connect emotionally through music.

https://www.instagram.com/reels/audio/358910627250327?igsh=MWtqeGVrejhzdjdlNw==

Beyond music, Aparshakti continues to win hearts with his acting. His recent OTT film ‘Berlin’ received widespread appreciation, while his performance as Bittu in the blockbuster horror-comedy ‘Stree 2’ was met with immense love. Up next, Aparshakti will star in the romantic drama ‘Badtameez Gill’, sharing the screen with Paresh Rawal and Vaani Kapoor. He will also be seen in a documentary titled ‘Finding Ram’.

Aparshakti Khurrana music Songs
