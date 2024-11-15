BINI brings holiday Cheer with upbeat rendition of 'Joy to the World'

MUMBAI: Filipino pop sensation, BINI, is ready to spread festive cheer worldwide with their delightful version of the classic carol “Joy to the World.” Adding their signature pop flair, BINI transforms this timeless melody into a joyful track just in time for the holidays. Sung in both English and Tagalog, BINI’s rendition of “Joy to the World” reflects their deep pride in their Filipino heritage while blending modern pop elements that appeal to a global audience. This release is accompanied by a charming and colorful official lyric video, featuring animated characters of each BINI member, giving BLOOMs an extra dose of excitement to enjoy during the holiday season.

Following their collaboration with AGNEZ MO on the “Cherry On Top (BiniMo Remix)”, BINI continues to build on their global success. The remix, which brings together the talents of two of Southeast Asia’s iconic female artists, has captivated fans worldwide and further solidified the group’s reputation as a rising force in the international music scene. Earlier this year, they became the first Filipino pop group to perform at KCON in Los Angeles, the world’s largest Korean culture and music festival. Their appearance broke records with nearly 500 media attendees at their panel, and the hashtag #BINIatKCONLA2024 trended at #5 worldwide on X during the event. Viral TikTok collaborations with global acts such as ENHYPEN, KATSEYE and North Star Boys have boosted BINI’s global presence, amassing millions of views and broadening their fanbase worldwide. The group sold over 50,000 tickets for their concerts in the Philippines as part of their BINIverse tour. To incorporate BLOOMS more into the life of the BINIverse, the single art for this release was created by a fellow superfan proclaiming the fandom’s devoted dedication to the “Nation’s Girl Group.”

This year has marked several monumental milestones for BINI. They became the first Filipino group to win Best Asia Act at the 2024 MTV EMA. Their latest single, “Cherry On Top,” has amassed 48 million audio streams and 42 million views on YouTube, demonstrating the growing popularity of their music. While visiting Los Angeles earlier this year, over 500 fans (affectionately known as BLOOMs) gathered within an hour’s notice to watch their favorite musical act's surprise performance aboard the iconic Wish Bus. Further solidifying their place in pop culture, the octet was recently spotlighted in Grammy’s Rising Girl Groups to Know Now" and Vogue Singapore’s "P-Pop Groups to Know."