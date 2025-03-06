Hailey Bieber sparks fresh speculation over Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco with TikTok like

MUMBAI: Hailey Bieber has once again found herself at the center of speculation surrounding her rumored tension with Selena Gomez after liking a TikTok video that subtly criticized the singer. The video, posted by content creator Courtney Presto, dissected a set of photos and implied they were meant to spark reactions—fueling ongoing rumors about lingering friction between the two.

Did Hailey’s Like Prove the Feud Isn’t Over?

In the TikTok, Presto acknowledged throwing “a little shade” at Gomez and suggested that Hailey’s engagement with the post proves the long-rumored Justin Bieber-Selena Gomez-Hailey Bieber drama is far from over.

“That means the Selena Gomez-Justin Bieber beef is alive and well, people,” Presto remarked, further questioning Hailey’s past claims that there is no bad blood between her and Gomez.

Contradicting Public Statements?

Presto’s video called out what she sees as a contradiction in Hailey’s stance, saying:

“I feel like this is definitive proof that when Hailey Bieber is like, ‘Oh, it’s all love, it’s all good. We have absolutely no beef. Everything is completely fine,’ she’s lying.”

A History of Scrutiny

The relationship between Gomez and Hailey has long been a subject of public fascination, mainly due to their connections with Justin Bieber. Though both have repeatedly dismissed rumors of a feud, their every move on social media continues to be heavily analyzed by fans and critics alike.

While Hailey has yet to address the latest speculation, her TikTok activity has once again ignited conversations about whether the drama between the two is truly in the past—or if tensions still linger behind the scenes.