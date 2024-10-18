Global music legends Willy William and Lorna release new track 'Ratata'

MUMBAI: Willy William, the mastermind behind the international smash hit Mi Gente, returns with another powerful anthem, RATATA, this time collaborating with reggaeton icon Lorna, known for her timeless classic Papi Chulo (Te Traigo El Mmmm...). With over 3 billion streams on Mi Gente and 7 billion views on the global hit’s remix featuring Beyoncé, Willy William continues to redefine the global music scene, and RATATA promises to be another major milestone in his unstoppable career.

RATATA is an energetic track crafted to ignite dance floors and speakers worldwide. Featuring Willy’s signature infectious beats and bold production style, the track’s electrifying rhythms are perfectly paired with Lorna’s unmistakable vocals. The result is a genre-blending banger that’s poised to dominate not only streaming platforms but also festival stages, clubs, and party scenes globally. With his production skills that have earned him multiple Platinum records and over 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Willy William once again proves his ability to create international hits.

This collaboration combines the best of both artists—Willy’s ability to produce music that transcends borders and cultures, and Lorna’s dynamic presence that has made her a reggaeton staple for over a decade. The duo’s track, RATATA, is not just another release; it’s crafted to trend across TikTok, rack up millions of streams, and climb charts around the world, much like Willy’s previous successes.

Out now, RATATA isn’t tied to any season—it’s a global anthem for any dance floor, festival crowd, or viral moment. With Willy William’s impressive track record of global domination and Lorna’s legendary voice, RATATA is set to take the world by storm, becoming a standout hit in the international music landscape.

Prepare for RATATA to light up the charts, as Willy William and Lorna deliver an explosive collaboration that will define the sound of global parties and playlists for months to come.