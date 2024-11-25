RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Nov 2024 13:09 |  By RnMTeam

TIPS Music announces direct partnership with TikTok to expand its music reach

MUMBAI: TIPS Music Ltd, one of India’s leading music labels with an expansive catalogue of over 31,000 songs, today announced a direct, strategic partnership to promote its music library on TikTok. This partnership* will enable music lovers, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and expatriates, to access and engage with TIPS Music’s rich and diverse music collection on the popular short-form video platform.

The agreement between TIPS Music and TikTok aims to meet the increasing demand for Indian music among global audiences. The collaboration ensures TikTok users across multiple regions will have seamless access to the wide range of TIPS Music’s library, featuring genres from Bollywood classics to regional language hits, strengthening the existing cultural connection and expression through music.

Mr. Kumar Taurani, Managing Director of TIPS Music Ltd, stated, “We have seen an increased consumption of Indian music globally. Several existing TikTok trends hold testament to it. This direct strategic partnership with ByteDance marks an important step in expanding the global footprint and engagement of TIPS Music. The TikTok platform has a massive audience base and this deal improvises the discovery of our music. I would like to thank TikTok and our CEO, Mr. Hari Nair for weaving this direct deal”.”

TIPS Music’s approach continues to focus on bridging traditional music with new-age platforms to enhance accessibility and promote the universal appeal of Indian music globally.

Tags
Tips Music Kumar Taurani TikTok music Songs
Related news
 | 25 Nov 2024

Alluri unleashes a rock revolution with multilingual EP 'Andar Ka Janwar'

MUMBAI: Hyderabad/London-based singer-composer Alluri continues to redefine Indian rock with his latest EP, Andar Ka Janwar.

read more
 | 25 Nov 2024

DJ Kiara brings girl power to the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

Surat’s own Khushboo Wadhwani electrifies Dubai as the only female DJ at the global tournament

read more
 | 25 Nov 2024

A universe of epic battles and fight for survival: Dive into the dune saga with these audiobooks and movies

MUMBAI: If you’re excited to watch Dune: Prophecy and don’t know where to begin, we’ve got you covered! From the iconic novels of Frank Herbert to the stunning cinematic adaptations, this sci-fi epic has captivated audiences for generations.

read more
 | 25 Nov 2024

Meet DJ Yogii: The favorite DJ of Bollywood celebrities and sports stars

MUMBAI: When the biggest names in Bollywood and the Indian sports arena want to party, DJ Yogii is their go-to maestro.

read more
 | 25 Nov 2024

Morning Motivation: A playlist to kickstart your day

MUMBAI: Are you tired of waking up to the same old routine? Do you struggle to find the motivation to tackle the day ahead? Look no further! Our team has curated a special morning motivation playlist to help you kickstart your day with energy and enthusiasm.

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM concludes 'Bano India Ke Angdaata' campaign, successfully inspires listeners to create a life-changing impact

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, has successfully concluded its purpose-driread more

MY FM hosts ‘Impact Makers Brand Recognition 2024’ in Dubai

MUMBAI: 4th year in a row.read more

Nonprofit Music Festival M3F Fest announces 2025 lineup

MUMBAI: Today, M3F Festival, Northread more

Hoopr introduces groundbreaking ‘Music Mixer’ feature for enhanced creative control

MUMBAI: Hoopr, a leader in the royalty-free music space, is proud to unveil its latest innovationread more

BIG FM announces content refresh, introduces offerings that resonate with the evolving times

As part of its refresh, the radio network recently launched its flagship show Dhun Badal Ke Toh...read more

top# 5 articles

1
Alluri unleashes a rock revolution with multilingual EP 'Andar Ka Janwar'

MUMBAI: Hyderabad/London-based singer-composer Alluri continues to redefine Indian rock with his latest EP, Andar Ka Janwar. Known for blending rock-...read more

2
TIPS Music announces direct partnership with TikTok to expand its music reach

MUMBAI: TIPS Music Ltd, one of India’s leading music labels with an expansive catalogue of over 31,000 songs, today announced a direct, strategic...read more

3
DJ Kiara brings girl power to the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

Surat’s own Khushboo Wadhwani electrifies Dubai as the only female DJ at the global tournament read more

4
Meet DJ Yogii: The favorite DJ of Bollywood celebrities and sports stars

MUMBAI: When the biggest names in Bollywood and the Indian sports arena want to party, DJ Yogii is their go-to maestro. Known for his electrifying...read more

5
Morning Motivation: A playlist to kickstart your day

MUMBAI: Are you tired of waking up to the same old routine? Do you struggle to find the motivation to tackle the day ahead? Look no further! Our...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games