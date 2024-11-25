TIPS Music announces direct partnership with TikTok to expand its music reach

MUMBAI: TIPS Music Ltd, one of India’s leading music labels with an expansive catalogue of over 31,000 songs, today announced a direct, strategic partnership to promote its music library on TikTok. This partnership* will enable music lovers, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and expatriates, to access and engage with TIPS Music’s rich and diverse music collection on the popular short-form video platform.

The agreement between TIPS Music and TikTok aims to meet the increasing demand for Indian music among global audiences. The collaboration ensures TikTok users across multiple regions will have seamless access to the wide range of TIPS Music’s library, featuring genres from Bollywood classics to regional language hits, strengthening the existing cultural connection and expression through music.

Mr. Kumar Taurani, Managing Director of TIPS Music Ltd, stated, “We have seen an increased consumption of Indian music globally. Several existing TikTok trends hold testament to it. This direct strategic partnership with ByteDance marks an important step in expanding the global footprint and engagement of TIPS Music. The TikTok platform has a massive audience base and this deal improvises the discovery of our music. I would like to thank TikTok and our CEO, Mr. Hari Nair for weaving this direct deal”.”

TIPS Music’s approach continues to focus on bridging traditional music with new-age platforms to enhance accessibility and promote the universal appeal of Indian music globally.