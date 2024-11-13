GrooveNexus makes waves with "Cheeteh Warga Chhora" and "GYM" launch

MUMBAI: GrooveNexus, a media and entertainment brand, recently hosted a launch event for two new songs-Gym by Kuldeep Antawa and Cheeteh Warga Chhora by Vjazzz recently at Dawn2Dusk Cafe in Noida. The event featured the audio and video premieres of both tracks, attracted a lively crowd of over 150 influencers among 200 guests, making it an unforgettable event.

This event was aimed to bridge the gap between influencers and music artists, offering them a shared platform for networking and collaboration-a vision GrooveNexus is leading by example. Organized and promoted by GN Creators, an initiative, the event saw the full GrooveNexus team in attendance, including founder Himanshu Mishra and with co-founders Nishant Mishra and Prabhanjan Deshpande sending his best wishes remotely.

The event featured engaging networking activities, including a live reel-creation session. Influencers joined the cast and singers of Gym and Cheeteh Warga Chhora, to create reels together, sharing them across social media and turning cross-networking into a fun celebration.

The event was graced by prominent names in the social media world, including Pawan Chechi, the star of both songs, along with Veer Bhati, Ankit Nagar, Sapna Sharma, Jasmine, Vicky Rexwal, the foodie guy, and many more.

The event was graced by the team members of ECL's Punjab Veers, including Arshad, Vishal Choudhary, Shubham Choudhary, Nitin Saini, Rahul Bisht, Mohit Gupta, Kshitiz Khurana, Yash Mukati, Shahwaz Saif, Zia Kamal, Shakeb Javed, Manak Choudhary and Punjab Veer’s manager, Devesh Pandey.

“This song, Cheeteh Warga Chhora, isn’t just about catchy music; it conveys an important message around women’s safety and the shared responsibility we all have to protect their rights,” said GrooveNexus founder Himanshu Mishra. “We aimed to blend impactful storytelling with music that resonates, and we believe this release has captured that essence.” He added. “Similarly, Gym is not just about a passion for fitness but about the people who support us in our journey. Achieving dreams requires determination, passion, and the right people by your side. The audio of Gym was released a year ago, but after connecting with Pawan Chechi, we felt ready to bring it to life on video. This outcome is the result of shared team efforts.”

“I never imagined my song’s (Gym) music video would launch on such a grand level,” Kuldeep shared. “Music video production requires the whole team’s effort, and GrooveNexus managed it seamlessly, end to end.” My heartfelt thanks go to Himanshu Mishra and the entire GrooveNexus team for making this possible

“I thoroughly enjoyed the entire shoot and the excitement of the music video launch,” said Vjazzz. Working with Pawan Chechi, Ankit Nagar, and Jasmine was both fun and highly productive.” “This is my first project with GrooveNexus, and I’m looking forward to many more.

Watch and Listen Here:

1. Cheeteh Warga Chhora

2. Gym

The song “Gym” features Kuldeep Antawa’s dynamic vocals and showcases his ability to capture the essence of the theme. The lyrics, penned by Kamal Samlerhi, perfectly complement the energetic composition. The music director, Red Music Studio, has beautifully brought the song to life with their impeccable production.