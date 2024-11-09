Three-time Grammy Winner Ricky Kej nominated for the 2025 Grammy for ‘Break of Dawn’

MUMBAI: Three-time Grammy-winning Indian composer Ricky Kej has again received international recognition with a Grammy nomination for his latest album, Break of Dawn, at the upcoming 2025 Grammy Awards. Kej, who has previously won three Grammy Awards, continues to break new ground in music, social impact, and health, as this album combines his passion for music with his commitment to mental wellness. This is the first solo Grammy nomination for an Indian artist since the great Pandit Ravi Shankar and the only one from India this year.

Break of Dawn is a New Age album inspired by ancient Indian Raags, crafted to promote mental health and wellness. Its focus on India-rooted wellness music addresses the global burden of mental health conditions. Stanford Global Health, USA, stated: “We would like to congratulate Ricky on Break of Dawn and his efforts to address the global burden of mental health conditions through India-rooted wellness music. We deeply appreciate the time and resources Ricky has committed to supporting Stanford Biodesign and Stanford Global Health, and we look forward to strengthening our collaboration in the coming years.”

Break of Dawn is the debut release from Vedam Records, a new wellness music label launched by Universal Music Group, India, in collaboration with Ricky Kej. Vedam Records has partnered with Kej to leverage his expertise in music and wellness. In the U.S., Vedam Records is represented by the Verve Label Group.

Kej’s work has long stood at the intersection of art and advocacy, championing causes from environmental awareness to social health through his music. Reflecting ancient Indian wisdom, Ricky believes: “The impurities of the environment are in direct relation to the impurities of the mind. To solve any issue, we face as a species, we must first purify our minds.” Break of Dawn was created with this belief at its core—to inspire a kinder, more compassionate, and environmentally conscious society. This fourth Grammy® nomination is a testament to Kej’s influence and innovation in the Indian music industry as he aims to inspire listeners and the medical community to explore music’s healing power.

Ricky Kej shared on his fourth Grammy nomination, “I am honoured to have Break of Dawn recognized by The Recording Academy. This album is deeply personal, reflecting my belief in music as a transformative force for the health and well-being of our planet and its people. I hope it inspires all of us to experience music not just as entertainment, but as a source of comfort and healing.”

Devraj Sanyal, Chairman & CEO, India & South Asia; SVP Strategy, AMEA (Africa, Middle East, Asia) Universal Music Group, commented, “Music for wellness is a bold step in the global soundscape, and I’m proud that Ricky’s album Break of Dawn, which incorporates Indian melodic structures and ancient musical motifs, has been nominated in the ‘Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album’ category at the Grammys. At Vedam Records, Universal Music India is leading the charge in wellness and music, and we are proud to have Ricky as our partner in bringing this vision to the world.”