All great things arrive in threes: Fairground Festival celebrates its third anniversary, on four amazing stages across three incredible halls of music.

MUMBAI: Last year, FAIRGROUND Festival made history for the second consecutive year. The Hanover-based indoor festival set a milestone throughout the German festival landscape, thanks to its pioneering ‘Live Acts Only’ concept.

The event welcomed 19,500 visitors from across 39 countries, offering every fan in attendance a unique full-weekend experience that boasted headline superstar DJs from across the electronic music scene.

Media partners including NDR and ARTE, helped broadcast the musical event to electronic music fans, families and friends who couldn’t attend, allowing them the opportunity of experiencing incredible performances from headline acts such as techno-wizard Paul Kalkbrenner, as well as the extraordinary Charlotte De Witte, who in the latest DJ Mag Top 100 poll, was voted the World’s No.1 Techno DJ 2024.

Other amazing headliners who created a historical FAIRGROUND Festival experience included Stephan Bodzin, Danish multi-hyphenate DJ superstar Kolsch, and the unforgettable CamelPhat.

Thanks to partners such as NDR and ARTE more than 2 million additional fans enjoyed the festival experience from the comfort of their own home via easy-to-access live streams.

And next month will be no different, FAIRGROUND Festival will be setting even greater standards for the third edition, when it returns to the Hanover Exhibition Center on November 30, 2024, by promising plenty of exciting and unmissable electronic festival innovations.

A festival expansion, a unique experience and a separate hall for 100% hard-style.

Over the past two years, FAIRGROUND Festival has taken place in Hanover Exhibition Center Hall 2 and 3, however this year, due to unprecedented and our persuasive dedicated festival fans, Hall 4 will be added for the very first time. So this year, each individual stage will have both their own hall and their own area. We won’t be stopping there, as we fully expect the festival to grow and grow, and its all for you, our dedicated FAIRGROUND Festival fans.

In direct response to festival fan feedback, the Hard Style community has been given its own area, a huge stage, wider space and a brand new sound system – with the aim of creating a completely new festival experience.

No Friday Festival

In what will likely be disappointing news to some of our FAIRGROUND fans, this year’s 2024 festival will only take place over one day. This important decision was carried out in direct response to answers received from our FAIRGROUND Festival community survey carried out after last year’s incredible event.

“The community reaction as to whether Festival Friday should continue this year was 50/50. However, it quickly became clear to us that Friday could only be an option if the event had a strong, unique selling point, that resolutely met our high standards. And following a collective agreement, we don’t believe it can be achieved according to this year’s expectations. We would prefer to focus on strengthening, and expanding the Saturday festival, and hope our beloved FAIRGROUND community understand. We will, of course, re-evaluate the situation before the 2025 edition”, says Helge Peterknecht, Managing Director of HUNF GmbH and organizer of the FAIRGROUND Festival.

Additional news about FAIRGROUND Festival will be published during the next few weeks via WhatsApp and across the festival’s social media channels, so stay tuned.

An incredible line-up across four amazing stages: The first headliner has already been announced.

Since first beginning in 2022, FAIRGROUND Festival has impressed with its eclectic line-up that is quite unparalleled within the German festival landscape. In 2024, the line-up will again be bulging at the seams, filled with top-class artists and superstars from multiple genres of electronic music. This has never-more-so been reflected in the line-up for the upcoming edition.

Requested by FAIRGROUND fans, high-tech minimal German genius BORIS BREJCHA will headline the festival main stage on Nov 30, joined by superstars OLIVER HELDENS, as well as rising star MARLON HOFFSTADT.

Belgian techno-goddess CHARLOTTE DE WITTE, fresh from her DJ MAG TOP 100 success, returns to FAIRGROUND Festival Main stage for the third year in a row – and it feels as if this could be a new DJ residency for the talented KNTXT label founder.

In addition: A B2B world premiere with ARGY and GORDO, as well as hugely talented DJs, ALFRED HEINRICHS and PROPHECY.

The line-up doesn’t end there, as we welcome Italian techno-groundbreaker Deborah De Luca, the unquestionable leader of the hard-techno movement Klangkuenstler, as well as legendary Berghain resident Kobosil, as one of the techno stage headliners.

They will be joined by headline superstars (A-Z) AKKI, BEN KLOCK b2b MARCEL DETTMANN, DANNY AVILA & HI-LO.

The Hard Style stage lineup teases a glimpse of an incredible and unforgettable festival experience. As well as the iconic BRENNAN HEART, hard style fans can look forward to BASS MODULATORS, COONE, KORSAKOFF X, HYSTA, RADICAL REDEMPTION & HIS ORCHESTRA OF ETERNITY, ROOLER, SEFA, SUB ZERO PROJECT and VILLAIN.

A special highlight for Hard Style fans is the exclusive premiere of Radical Redemption, who will be playing his one and only ‘Orchestra of Eternity’ show this year.

Another new addition for this year is our hugely-anticipated fourth stage, which was created in cooperation with Hanover-based event brand Outside World and regional mobile. Inspired by the unforgettable music of the time, the Classic Techno stage welcomes era-defining icons of the 90s and 00s, who will be delivering unforgettable, decade-shaping, techno-hymns with a fresh modern new taste.

CLASSIC TECHNO lineup (A-Z) FRANKY JONES (JONES & STEPHENSON, JAM EL MAR, KAI TRACID, MAURO PICOTTO, NALIN & KANE, OSW BY REVIL O., THOMAS SCHUMACHER and TOM WAX.

Ticket phase 2 of 3 in full motion

After the early bird ticket for FAIRGROUND Festival 2024 sold out within a matter of days, and €69 discounted phase 1 tickets also sold out, sales are now currently in phase 2 and will cost €79. Be quick however, because tickets will soon move into phase 3 and be priced at €89.

Anyone who misses phase 3 or leaves their ticket until the last minute, will still have a chance of winning a ‘Last Chance Ticket’ priced at €99 – however why delay, don’t wait until you’re faced with our dreaded ‘FAIRGROUND Sold Out’ notification.

For more information on tickets or FAIRGROUND festival advice visit our website at www.fairground-festival.de/tickets.

Fairground Festival

Date: November 30, 2024

Time: Saturday 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 a.m

Location: Hanover exhibition grounds, halls 2 + 3 + 4

www.fairground-festival.de