'Gulabi Sadi' singer Sanju Rathod makes history as the first Marathi singer to open for Sunburn Arena- Alan Walker's concert

MUMBAI: The Marathi music industry has garnered global recognition in recent years, producing numerous talented artists who have significantly contributed to its growth. One such artist is the breakthrough sensation Sanju Rathod, who with millions of streams, for his viral hits ‘Gulabi Sadi’ and ‘Nauvari’ has become a cultural phenomenon in Marathi music. Sanju is the first Marathi artist to open for an international star, marking a historic milestone for the regional music scene.

During the concert, Sanju thrilled the audience with his hit song Gulabi Sadi, which is the most streamed Marathi song on Spotify with over 50million+ streams. Following which he also captivated them with his latest release 'Kaali Bindi.', which is already trending across platforms and currently features on Top Music Videos in India on YouTube charts .His vibrant performance brought the crowd to its feet, his unique ability to blend traditional elements of Maharashtrian music with contemporary styles made him the perfect choice to set the stage for the renowned international DJ. The fusion of cultures delighted the audience, bringing a fresh dimension to the concert as Maharashtra’s rich musical heritage was showcased alongside Alan Walker’s global electronic sound, paving the way for more regional artists to share the spotlight on international stages.

Speaking about the opportunity, Sanju Rathod said, “It was an honor to open for a global icon like Alan Walker and an incredible opportunity to represent Marathi music on an international platform.” Fans expressed their excitement, leaving the evening thrilled, celebrating both local artistry and international beats.

"This collaboration with Sanju Rathod is truly inspiring.” says Shilpa Sharda, Director of Artist Services for India and South Asia at Believe. “We are incredibly proud that he is the first Marathi artist to perform on the Sunburn Arena stage. Through Sanju’s versatile artistry our goal is to continue delivering high-quality content that resonates, not only with regional audiences but also reaches a national level, much like 'Gulabi Sadi' has done ",she adds.