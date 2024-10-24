RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Oct 2024 18:32 |  By RnMTeam

'Gulabi Sadi' singer Sanju Rathod makes history as the first Marathi singer to open for Sunburn Arena- Alan Walker's concert

MUMBAI: The Marathi music industry has garnered global recognition in recent years, producing numerous talented artists who have significantly contributed to its growth. One such artist is the breakthrough sensation Sanju Rathod, who with millions of streams, for his viral hits ‘Gulabi Sadi’ and ‘Nauvari’ has become a cultural phenomenon in Marathi music. Sanju is the first Marathi artist to open for an international star, marking a historic milestone for the regional music scene.

During the concert, Sanju thrilled the audience with his hit song Gulabi Sadi, which is the most streamed Marathi song on Spotify with over 50million+ streams. Following which he also captivated them with his latest release 'Kaali Bindi.', which is already trending across platforms and currently features on Top Music Videos in India on YouTube charts .His vibrant performance brought the crowd to its feet, his unique ability to blend traditional elements of Maharashtrian music with contemporary styles made him the perfect choice to set the stage for the renowned international DJ. The fusion of cultures delighted the audience, bringing a fresh dimension to the concert as Maharashtra’s rich musical heritage was showcased alongside Alan Walker’s global electronic sound, paving the way for more regional artists to share the spotlight on international stages.

Speaking about the opportunity, Sanju Rathod said, “It was an honor to open for a global icon like Alan Walker and an incredible opportunity to represent Marathi music on an international platform.” Fans expressed their excitement, leaving the evening thrilled, celebrating both local artistry and international beats.

"This collaboration with Sanju Rathod is truly inspiring.” says Shilpa Sharda, Director of Artist Services for India and South Asia at Believe. “We are incredibly proud that he is the first Marathi artist to perform on the Sunburn Arena stage. Through Sanju’s versatile artistry our goal is to continue delivering high-quality content that resonates, not only with regional audiences but also reaches a national level, much like 'Gulabi Sadi' has done ",she adds.

Tags
Sanju Rathod Gulabi Sadi Shilpa Sharda music Songs
Related news
 | 25 Oct 2024

CASA BACARDÍ Returns with its biggest Halloween campaign ever: GIVE IN TO YOUR MOOD!

MUMBAI: The love for Halloween in India has grown immensely in recent years, as the occasion has become a cultural touchpoint for the new generation. BACARDI has been a powerful driver in building this key cultural moment, hosting India’s largest Halloween party each year for over 5 years.

read more
 | 25 Oct 2024

Amit Trivedi unleashes the Magic of ‘Rangeeni’ – The first track from his much-awaited album Azaad Collab, featuring Jubin Nautiyal, Hansika Pareek & Amitabh Bhattacharya

MUMBAI: In a celebration of colour, emotions, and unparalleled musicality, acclaimed music composer Amit Trivedi has dropped his latest track, Rangeeni, featuring the captivating vocals of Jubin Nautiyal and Hansika Pareek.

read more
 | 25 Oct 2024

NH7 Weekender co-presented by the house of MCDOWELL'S SODA announces the line-up for its 15th edition

MUMBAI: NH7 Weekender is all set to return with its highly anticipated 15th edition.

read more
 | 25 Oct 2024

girl_irl returns with bold new EP spanning Atlanta Rap and Hyperpop "(re)introduction"

MUMBAI: Taking inspiration from a diverse set of roots, including Middle Eastern and North African, they explores a landscape that taps into new genres. “Sting” exemplifies this sound, full of electric energy ready for a live show.” - NOTION

read more
 | 25 Oct 2024

LINKIN Park unveil new song 'Over Each Other'

MUMBAI: LINKIN PARK – Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong, and Colin Brittain – reveal an emotionally-charged new single entitled “Over Each Other”. Listen HERE.

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS sustains its position as the 4th largest Society by revenue in the Asia-Pacific region as per CISAC Global Collection Report 2024

However low compliance and slow paid subscription growth restrict revenue potential read more

Sennheiser unveils spectera at broadcasting India 2024, redefining wireless audio

MUMBAI: Sennheiser, a renowned leader in audio technology, showcased various audio solutions at Bread more

BIG FM launches season 3 of its campaign ‘Super Duper Dhamaka’ with Sonakshi Sinha, spreading festive cheer for local retailers

MUMBAI: With the festival of Diwali around the corner, shopping fervour is at its peak across theread more

Red FM celebrates 15 epic years of RED Raas in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more

IPRS at 55: Bridging Cultures through Soundscapes of India

MUMBAI: IPRS, Indian Performing Rights Society, hosted a one of its kind landmark event aimed at read more

top# 5 articles

1
CASA BACARDÍ Returns with its biggest Halloween campaign ever: GIVE IN TO YOUR MOOD!

MUMBAI: The love for Halloween in India has grown immensely in recent years, as the occasion has become a cultural touchpoint for the new generation...read more

2
NH7 Weekender co-presented by the house of MCDOWELL'S SODA announces the line-up for its 15th edition

MUMBAI: NH7 Weekender is all set to return with its highly anticipated 15th edition. Following the announcement of its  new co-presenting partner...read more

3
CASA BACARDÍ Halloween bash returns to Mumbai: Experience an unforgettable night of creativity and expression!

MUMBAI: This Halloween, it's time to shed your inhibitions and embrace the unexpected as CASA BACARDI is all set to ignite your creativity and...read more

4
Amit Trivedi unleashes the Magic of ‘Rangeeni’ – The first track from his much-awaited album Azaad Collab, featuring Jubin Nautiyal, Hansika Pareek & Amitabh Bhattacharya

MUMBAI: In a celebration of colour, emotions, and unparalleled musicality, acclaimed music composer Amit Trivedi has dropped his latest track,...read more

5
'Gulabi Sadi' singer Sanju Rathod makes history as the first Marathi singer to open for Sunburn Arena- Alan Walker's concert

MUMBAI: The Marathi music industry has garnered global recognition in recent years, producing numerous talented artists who have significantly...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games