Musical duo Sachin-Jigar give Bollywood beats a regional makeover with their collaborations with regional stars!

MUMBAI: Musical duo Sachin-Jigar areredefining Bollywood's music landscape by drawing inspiration from India’s diverse regional sounds. Their recent work, particularly in Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, is an attestation to their knack for blending tradition with modernity.

By collaborating with regional artists, they’re not just adding a touch of folk influence they’re creating something that feels fresh, vibrant, and deeply rooted in India’s musical heritage. This approach allows their music to resonate with a broader audience, while still keeping the soul of Bollywood alive. In Stree 2, for example, the duo explored the depths of Ghazal with 'Aaj Ki Raat,' bringing in Madhubanti Bagchi, whose unique voice gave the track an authentic and heartfelt quality, elevating it beyond what listeners might expect from a typical Bollywood soundtrack.

This thoughtful blend of classical and contemporary is where Sachin-Jigar shine, proving that innovation doesn’t mean abandoning tradition. Their collaboration with Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh on 'Chumma' and 'Aayi Nai' added a punch of energy to the soundtracks of Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. These tracks weren’t just about adding regional flair they captured the lively, infectious spirit of Bhojpuri folk music, bringing a raw and joyful energy to the films. Similarly, their work with Aditya Gadhvi on 'Diamond Ni' showed their versatility, to create something new and exciting.