Musical duo Sachin-Jigar give Bollywood beats a regional makeover with their collaborations with regional stars!

MUMBAI: Musical duo Sachin-Jigar areredefining Bollywood's music landscape by drawing inspiration from India’s diverse regional sounds. Their recent work, particularly in Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, is an attestation to their knack for blending tradition with modernity.
By collaborating with regional artists, they’re not just adding a touch of folk influence they’re creating something that feels fresh, vibrant, and deeply rooted in India’s musical heritage. This approach allows their music to resonate with a broader audience, while still keeping the soul of Bollywood alive. In Stree 2, for example, the duo explored the depths of Ghazal with 'Aaj Ki Raat,' bringing in Madhubanti Bagchi, whose unique voice gave the track an authentic and heartfelt quality, elevating it beyond what listeners might expect from a typical Bollywood soundtrack.
This thoughtful blend of classical and contemporary is where Sachin-Jigar shine, proving that innovation doesn’t mean abandoning tradition. Their collaboration with Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh on 'Chumma' and 'Aayi Nai' added a punch of energy to the soundtracks of Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. These tracks weren’t just about adding regional flair they captured the lively, infectious spirit of Bhojpuri folk music, bringing a raw and joyful energy to the films. Similarly, their work with Aditya Gadhvi on 'Diamond Ni' showed their versatility, to create something new and exciting.
MUMBAI: Sennheiser, a renowned leader in audio technology, showcased various audio solutions at Bread more
MUMBAI: With the festival of Diwali around the corner, shopping fervour is at its peak across theread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more
MUMBAI: IPRS, Indian Performing Rights Society, hosted a one of its kind landmark event aimed at read more
MUMBAI: Xiaomi India, a global technology brand renowned for its innovation, today announced a stread more
MUMBAI: The biggest rap talent hunt of India is back, and it's bolder, louder, and more intense than ever! Royal Enfield Hunter MTV Hustle 4, co-...read more
MUMBAI: Musical duo Sachin-Jigar areredefining Bollywood's music landscape by drawing inspiration from India’s diverse regional sounds. Their recent...read more
MUMBAI: Armaan Malik Celebrates a Year of Love engagement anniversary with Aashna Shroff OR Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff Celebrate Their 1st...read more
MUMBAI: On Saturday, October 19, 2024, 20 children from Mumbai’s slums were treated to a special day of storytelling and music by Kamakshi and...read more
MUMBAI: Karma, a Dehradun-based rapper, known for hit songs "Goat Shit" featuring King, "BADA" featuring KSHMR, and his recently released EP How Much...read more