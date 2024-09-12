Jaan Kumar Sanu and Arjuna Harjai breathe new life into "Chand Mera Dil"; relive the timeless romance of yesteryears

MUMBAI: In a magical tribute to the golden era of Indian cinema, the reimagined version of the evergreen classic "Chand Mera Dil" is set to captivate hearts once again. Originally sung by the legendary Rafi Sahab in the iconic 1977 film Hum Kisise Kum Naheen, this reinterpreted version showcases the extraordinary talents of Jaan Kumar Sanu and Arjuna Harjai.
Watch the song here-
“Chand Mera Dil” is a journey back to the golden age of Hindi cinema, reimagined for a new generation. Whether you are a fan of classic love ballads or someone discovering this gem for the first time, this track promises to strike a chord deep within your heart.
Jaan Kumar Sanu says of this project “It’s an absolute honour to reimagine a song that is so close to my heart and to millions of music lovers around the world. Rafi Sahab’s voice has been the soul of this track, and while recreating it, we’ve ensured that the essence of the original stays intact, while infusing it with today’s musical styles”
Arjuna Harjai adds “When you work with a classic like ‘Chand Mera Dil,’ it’s about striking the perfect balance between reverence and reinvention. We wanted to keep the soul of the song alive, but also give it a fresh feel for today’s listeners. The orchestration, the sound design—it’s all about connecting generations through music”
