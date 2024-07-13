Kumar Sanu opens up about his song “Mera Dil Tera Hone Laga”! A treat for all 90’s fans

MUMBAI: Kumar Sanu, the legendary singer known for his melodious voice that defined the 90s, is back with a new song that promises to rekindle the magic of monsoon romance. His latest track, “Mera Dil Tera Hone Laga,” sung alongside the talented Akanksha Sharma, is set to transport listeners back to the golden era of Indian music.

The song, featuring Sahaj Singh and Yukti Singh, beautifully captures the essence of monsoon love, with its soothing melody and heartfelt lyrics. As fans eagerly await its release, Kumar Sanu shares his thoughts on the making of this nostalgic piece.

Reflecting on the process, Kumar Sanu said, “Creating 'Mera Dil Tera Hone Laga' was a heartfelt journey. We wanted to bring back the timeless essence of 90s romance with a touch of modernity. The monsoon has always been a symbol of love and new beginnings, and we wanted this song to evoke those feelings. Working with Akanksha Sharma was a delight, and her voice added a refreshing charm to the track. I believe this song will resonate with listeners of all ages and become a favorite for many. Our goal was to create something that not only appeals to the nostalgia of the 90s but also feels fresh and relevant today.”

The song is composed by the talented Sanjeev Chaturvedi and is presented by White Hill Beats. Fans can mark their calendars, as "Mera Dil Tera Hone Laga" is release on the White Hill Beats YouTube channel. Get ready to immerse yourself in a musical journey that promises to be a monsoon treat for all music lovers, especially those who cherish the golden days of Kumar Sanu’s melodious era.