RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Jul 2024 13:28 |  By RnMTeam

Kumar Sanu opens up about his song “Mera Dil Tera Hone Laga”! A treat for all 90’s fans

MUMBAI: Kumar Sanu, the legendary singer known for his melodious voice that defined the 90s, is back with a new song that promises to rekindle the magic of monsoon romance. His latest track, “Mera Dil Tera Hone Laga,” sung alongside the talented Akanksha Sharma, is set to transport listeners back to the golden era of Indian music.

The song, featuring Sahaj Singh and Yukti Singh, beautifully captures the essence of monsoon love, with its soothing melody and heartfelt lyrics. As fans eagerly await its release, Kumar Sanu shares his thoughts on the making of this nostalgic piece.

Reflecting on the process, Kumar Sanu said, “Creating 'Mera Dil Tera Hone Laga' was a heartfelt journey. We wanted to bring back the timeless essence of 90s romance with a touch of modernity. The monsoon has always been a symbol of love and new beginnings, and we wanted this song to evoke those feelings. Working with Akanksha Sharma was a delight, and her voice added a refreshing charm to the track. I believe this song will resonate with listeners of all ages and become a favorite for many. Our goal was to create something that not only appeals to the nostalgia of the 90s but also feels fresh and relevant today.”

The song is composed by the talented Sanjeev Chaturvedi and is presented by White Hill Beats. Fans can mark their calendars, as "Mera Dil Tera Hone Laga" is release on the White Hill Beats YouTube channel. Get ready to immerse yourself in a musical journey that promises to be a monsoon treat for all music lovers, especially those who cherish the golden days of Kumar Sanu’s melodious era.

Tags
Kumar Sanu Sanjeev Chaturvedi Sahaj Singh Aakanksha Sharma Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 13 Jul 2024

Father-son duo Daler Mehndi and Gurdeep Mehndi perform together for the first time at the grand Ambani wedding

MUMBAI: Gurdeep and Daler Mehndi electrified the Ambani celebration, making hosts and guests alike groove to their irresistible beats. The crowd was in high spirits, dancing joyously to the vibrant Punjabi dhol and infectious music doled out by the dynamic father-son duo.

read more
 | 13 Jul 2024

North Coast Music Festival announces set times and additional programming for 2024 event

MUMBAI: North Coast Music Festival has just revealed set times and a bevy of festival programming for the upcoming 2024 event, taking place from Friday, August 30 - Sunday, September 1, 2024 at Chicagoland’s SeatGeek Stadium Campus.  

read more
 | 13 Jul 2024

Check out Maitreya’s funky reggae metal hybrid single 'The Traveler- a reffreshing summer hit off forthcoming EP 'Auxesis'

MUMBAI: Progressive metal band Maitreya embodies catharsis in musical expression, designed to explore the turbulent emotions of the human condition.

read more
 | 12 Jul 2024

Viral phonk producer/award-winning violinist THMPSN taps Brazilian Phonk vocalists Dragon Boys for new single 'Violino Da Bruxaria'

MUMBAI: Hailing from Australia and now based in Las Vegas, THMPSN is a multifaceted Phonk producer, DJ, and violinist.

read more
 | 12 Jul 2024

&friends unites with the legendary Bob Sinclar & Zakes Bantwini for 'Love Generation Reimagined'

Global afro-house collective &friends continues its meteoric rise, collaborating with legendary French record producer and DJ Bob Sinclar and GRAMMY Award-winning South African artist Zakes Bantwini to reimagine the iconic hit

read more

RnM Biz

YouTube Music testing AI-Powered custom Radio feature

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allowread more

Shaping a sustainable future: TealFeel’s insights on Conscious Travel and Music Festivals

MUMBAI: In recent years, the surge in Indian travelers attending global music festivals has brougread more

Google tests new AI-Powered feature for YouTube Music: Custom Radio Stations based on user descriptions

MUMBAI: Google is reportedly testing a new AI-powered feature for YouTube Music, allowing users tread more

IPRS Champions Copyright Management at WIPO Mentorship Programme in Bangladesh Advocates for Strong Copyright Management and Creator Rights in the region

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

Bacardi India announces Radhika Tomar as Director of Human Resources India (INDSEA)

MUMBAI:  Bacardi India Private Limited, part of the world's largest privately held spirits comparead more

top# 5 articles

1
Father-son duo Daler Mehndi and Gurdeep Mehndi perform together for the first time at the grand Ambani wedding

MUMBAI: Gurdeep and Daler Mehndi electrified the Ambani celebration, making hosts and guests alike groove to their irresistible beats. The crowd was...read more

2
Singer and producer Avi debuts with captivating hip-hop and R&B music video 'Sun Meri Jaan'; ft Miss India Universe 2023 Shweta

MUMBAI: The music industry is set to welcome a fresh and dynamic talent as singer Avi Shahani makes his debut with a mesmerizing R&B music video...read more

3
Yo Yo Honey Singh and Nijjar's Electrifying Track 'Accounts' Conquers the Music industry with 14M+ Views and trending all across globe

MUMBAI: The music world is abuzz with excitement as Nijjar, a rising star in the industry, collaborates with the legendary Yo Yo Honey Singh for...read more

4
Anitta completes summer set at Pacha Ibiza with second stunning show

MUMBAI: Brazilian superstar Anitta brought her high-octane live performance back to Pacha Ibiza last night, delivering her second tour de force set...read more

5
Check out Maitreya’s funky reggae metal hybrid single 'The Traveler- a reffreshing summer hit off forthcoming EP 'Auxesis'

MUMBAI: Progressive metal band Maitreya embodies catharsis in musical expression, designed to explore the turbulent emotions of the human condition....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games