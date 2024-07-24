Recreating Shahrukh's Ultimate 90s Bollywood Song "Tujhe Dekha Toh" with Kumar Sanu Ji is like a wish that became a reality. Says, Neha Karode

MUMBAI: Neha Karode, an emerging star in the music industry, recently had the honor of working with the legendary singer Kumar Sanu. Together, they recreated the iconic song #TujheDekhaToh, The Ultimate 90s Bollywood Song of Shahrukh Khan’ adding a magic touch of GenZ to it. This collaboration was a significant milestone in Neha’s career and she shared her heartfelt experience of working with Kumar Sanu sir.

Neha Karode couldn't contain her excitement when she first learned she would work with Kumar Sanu Sir. Kumar Sanu's presence was described as infusing the environment with the best kind of energy. His punctuality, kindness, and encouragement were not just hallmarks of his professionalism but also deeply inspiring.

During their collaboration, He emphasized the importance of perseverance and not relying too heavily on technology. Sanu pointed out that with the right focus, the same quality could be achieved in a single take. This taught her the power of dedication and concentration.

The experience of working with Kumar Sanu has left a lasting impression on Neha Karode. His words and guidance will continue to inspire her throughout her career.

Neha Karode’s journey with Kumar Sanu in recreating "Tujhe Dekha Toh" has been a blend of nostalgia and new beginnings. This project has not only showcased Neha’s vocal prowess but also her ability to work alongside legends, learning and growing with every note.