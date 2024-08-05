RadioandMusic
News |  05 Aug 2024 15:38 |  By RnMTeam

Shannon K and Kumar Sanu unite after seven years to Serenade Hearts with '9 to 5'

MUMBAI: In a heartfelt and much-anticipated musical reunion, Shannon K and her illustrious father, Kumar Sanu, have once again joined forces to create a melodious masterpiece titled "9 to 5."

It’s a song with a message is perfect blend of Kumar Sanu's legendary talent and Shannon K's modern musical sensibility that promises to capture the hearts of listeners across generations. The song is about people who are stuck in 9 to 5 job and forget to be happy in small moments of happiness in a crazy race of achieving something big!

After a hiatus of seven years, the collaboration between Shannon K and Kumar Sanu is nothing short of magical. Kumar Sanu's iconic voice, renowned for its emotive depth and timeless appeal, harmoniously intertwines with Shannon K's fresh and contemporary vocal style, creating a symphony that is both nostalgic and innovative.

Watch the song here-

“9 to 5" is a beautiful narrative that encapsulates the unwavering support and care shared by lovers in the face of life's pressures and tough situations. Through poignant lyrics penned by Shannon K and Annabelle Kumaar, and music crafted by the talented Annabelle Kumaar, this song speaks to the enduring power of love that transcends time and generations.

”Collaborating with my father after seven years on '9 to 5' has been an incredibly special and emotional journey for me, It was long due” she further adds ”9 to 5 captures the essence of love and support that transcends generations. The vibe of '9 to 5' is all about resilience and standing by each other through life's pressures, and I hope it resonates deeply with everyone who listens”

”Witnessing her growth as an artist and blending our unique musical styles to create this song has been truly special," says Kumar Sanu.

