Anuv Jain live at SOCIAL!

MUMBAI: Experience Anuv Jain Like Never Before: Live at antiSOCIAL, Streaming Nationwide at All SOCIAL Outlets! Get ready for an unforgettable evening as Anuv Jain, the indie music sensation behind beloved tracks like "Baarishein" and "Alag Aasmaan," takes the stage for a live performance at antiSOCIAL! Known for his soulful voice and deeply evocative lyrics, Anuv’s music resonates with millions, and now you can be part of this unique experience. The magic of Anuv Jain's live concert will be streamed simultaneously at every SOCIAL outlet across the country, bringing the electrifying energy of his music right to your local SOCIAL!

Date: Tuesday, 3rd September

Venu: Exclusively streaming across all SOCIAL Outlets!

Time: 6.30 pm to 10 pm

RSVP: https://anuvjain.lnk.to/JTMHexperience

Entry: Free for Fans!!

Sway to Anuv Jain’s hits:

Experience Anuv Jain’s captivating performance live from antiSOCIAL, broadcasted to all SOCIAL outlets across the country. Gather your friends and be part of a national celebration of music!

Exclusive Fan Engagement:

SOCIAL is bringing you a unique opportunity to connect with Anuv Jain like never before! As part of the event, guests can submit a question when filling out the RSVP/registration form. After his performance, Anuv Jain will personally answer selected fan questions, making this an intimate and interactive experience you won’t want to miss—exclusively at SOCIAL!

Special Drinks Menu:

To make the night truly unforgettable, we've crafted an exclusive drinks menu inspired by the soulful tunes of Anuv Jain. Indulge in cocktails like "Maula," "Antariksh," "Alag Aasmaan," "Jo Tum Mere Ho," and "Meri Baaton Mei Tu," or enjoy mocktails such as "Mishri," "Riha," and "Husn," each reflecting the essence of his music. These unique creations will be available exclusively at SOCIAL from 6 PM to midnight, just for this special occasion. Sip on these bespoke drinks, savor delicious bites, and celebrate the night in style.

Fan Letters to Anuv:

During the live performance, SOCIAL invites fans to connect with Anuv Jain in a truly personal way—by writing letters to him. Anuv will handpick a few of these letters to read, sharing his heartfelt reactions on his social media channels in the weeks that follow. Don’t miss this unique chance to have your voice heard by the artist himself!

Don’t Miss Out!

Round up your friends, find your perfect spot, and join fans across the nation for an extraordinary night of music, stories, and connections. This is more than just a concert; it’s a celebration of creativity, community, and memories that will last a lifetime.

Be there to witness the magic unfold—only at SOCIAL!