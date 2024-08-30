RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Aug 2024 18:28 |  By RnMTeam

Anuv Jain live at SOCIAL!

MUMBAI: Experience Anuv Jain Like Never Before: Live at antiSOCIAL, Streaming Nationwide at All SOCIAL Outlets! Get ready for an unforgettable evening as Anuv Jain, the indie music sensation behind beloved tracks like "Baarishein" and "Alag Aasmaan," takes the stage for a live performance at antiSOCIAL! Known for his soulful voice and deeply evocative lyrics, Anuv’s music resonates with millions, and now you can be part of this unique experience. The magic of Anuv Jain's live concert will be streamed simultaneously at every SOCIAL outlet across the country, bringing the electrifying energy of his music right to your local SOCIAL! 

Date: Tuesday, 3rd September

Venu: Exclusively streaming across all SOCIAL Outlets!

Time: 6.30 pm to 10 pm

RSVP: https://anuvjain.lnk.to/JTMHexperience

Entry: Free for Fans!!

Sway to Anuv Jain’s hits:

Experience Anuv Jain’s captivating performance live from antiSOCIAL, broadcasted to all SOCIAL outlets across the country. Gather your friends and be part of a national celebration of music!

Exclusive Fan Engagement:

SOCIAL is bringing you a unique opportunity to connect with Anuv Jain like never before! As part of the event, guests can submit a question when filling out the RSVP/registration form. After his performance, Anuv Jain will personally answer selected fan questions, making this an intimate and interactive experience you won’t want to miss—exclusively at SOCIAL!

Special Drinks Menu:

To make the night truly unforgettable, we've crafted an exclusive drinks menu inspired by the soulful tunes of Anuv Jain. Indulge in cocktails like "Maula," "Antariksh," "Alag Aasmaan," "Jo Tum Mere Ho," and "Meri Baaton Mei Tu," or enjoy mocktails such as "Mishri," "Riha," and "Husn," each reflecting the essence of his music. These unique creations will be available exclusively at SOCIAL from 6 PM to midnight, just for this special occasion. Sip on these bespoke drinks, savor delicious bites, and celebrate the night in style.

Fan Letters to Anuv:

During the live performance, SOCIAL invites fans to connect with Anuv Jain in a truly personal way—by writing letters to him. Anuv will handpick a few of these letters to read, sharing his heartfelt reactions on his social media channels in the weeks that follow. Don’t miss this unique chance to have your voice heard by the artist himself!

Don’t Miss Out!

Round up your friends, find your perfect spot, and join fans across the nation for an extraordinary night of music, stories, and connections. This is more than just a concert; it’s a celebration of creativity, community, and memories that will last a lifetime.

Be there to witness the magic unfold—only at SOCIAL! 

Tags
Anuv Jain music Socials Songs
Related news
 | 30 Aug 2024

Faithless unveil new single 'I'm Not Alone (Rest well Maxwell)'

MUMBAI: Faithless announce new single ‘I’m Not Alone (Rest Well Maxwell)’. The single arrives on the eve of ‘God Is A DJ’s 26th anniversary and ahead of a full-live UK tour later this year. ‘I’m Not Alone (Rest Well Maxwell)’ drops 30th Aug via ADA.

read more
 | 30 Aug 2024

Rising singer-songwriter gini teases new album with poetic new single, 'Aasaan'

Young singer, who has quickly amassed a loyal and devoted following after successful singles like ‘Ansuna’, ‘Chaukhat’ and ‘Sukoon’, pens her most vulnerable song about fears and ambitions

read more
 | 30 Aug 2024

TX2 unleashes monstrous new collab, 'Mad' ft Ice Nine Kills'

MUMBAI: TX2 has officially released his highly anticipated new single, "MAD", featuring an electrifying collaboration with the critically acclaimed band Ice Nine Kills. The track, "MAD", marks a bold new chapter in TX2's career and showcases an exhilarating fusion of rock and metal elements.

read more
 | 30 Aug 2024

Sandveiss introduces new album 'Standing in the Fire' with two powerful singles 'I'll Be Rising' and 'No Love Here'

MUMBAI: Sandveiss is a heavy rock band from Quebec City that came to life in 2011. Their music is heavy yet also melodic.

read more
 | 29 Aug 2024

The Maestro as Mentor: Pandit Bhavdeep Jaipurwale's Impact on Future Musicians

MUMBAI: In the world of Hindustani classical music, Pt. Bhavdeep Jaipurwale is a shining example of tradition, innovation, and mentorship.

read more

RnM Biz

Crafting the Sound of Emotion: Hayden Scott on the Future of Music in Advertising

MUMBAI: In the world of advertising, where creativity meets strategy, Hayden Scott, the Creative read more

Airtel to sunset Wynk Music, partners with Apple to offer Apple Music access to subscribers

MUMBAI: Bharti Airtel has announced the shutdown of its music streaming service, Wynk Music.read more

YouTube Premium prices see significant hike in India across all plans

MUMBAI: Google has increased the subscription prices for YouTube Premium in India, with some planread more

Swastik Productions uneils India's first AI-generated devotional song video 'Achyutam Keshavam'

MUMBAI: Swastik Productions, renowned for its mythological and spiritual television productions hread more

OnePlus unveils OnePlus Buds Pro 3, its best ever audio experience

MUMBAI: OnePlus, a leading technology brand, has today launched its best-ever audio experience, read more

top# 5 articles

1
Anuv Jain live at SOCIAL!

MUMBAI: Experience Anuv Jain Like Never Before: Live at antiSOCIAL, Streaming Nationwide at All SOCIAL Outlets! Get ready for an unforgettable...read more

2
Faithless unveil new single 'I'm Not Alone (Rest well Maxwell)'

MUMBAI: Faithless announce new single ‘I’m Not Alone (Rest Well Maxwell)’. The single arrives on the eve of ‘God Is A DJ’s 26th anniversary and...read more

3
Rising singer-songwriter gini teases new album with poetic new single, 'Aasaan'

Young singer, who has quickly amassed a loyal and devoted following after successful singles like ‘Ansuna’, ‘Chaukhat’ and ‘Sukoon’, pens her most...read more

4
TX2 unleashes monstrous new collab, 'Mad' ft Ice Nine Kills'

MUMBAI: TX2 has officially released his highly anticipated new single, "MAD", featuring an electrifying collaboration with the critically acclaimed...read more

5
The Maestro as Mentor: Pandit Bhavdeep Jaipurwale's Impact on Future Musicians

MUMBAI: In the world of Hindustani classical music, Pt. Bhavdeep Jaipurwale is a shining example of tradition, innovation, and mentorship. With a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games