News |  16 Aug 2024 13:11 |  By RnMTeam

UK Pop/R&B artist Morgan signs with Red Bull Records & drops new single 'Bum Bum'

MUMBAI: Red Bull Records today announced the London-born singer-songwriter, Morgan, has joined its roster. The 23-year-old powerhouse brings her first solo single to the label, “Bum Bum” with an official video and UK tour dates. “Bum Bum” signifies a bold new chapter in Morgan's musical evolution, blending nostalgia with a heady mix of swirling bass, reggae rhythms, and dance floor pop. Produced by Serban Cazan (Rita Ora, Rag’N’Bone Man), the track pays tribute to Morgan's Jamaican heritage by sampling the iconic Sister Nancy “Bam Bam” vocal, harnessing an infectious dancehall-infused production.

On the signing, Red Bull Records’ Managing Director Greg Hammer shares, “After hearing Morgan’s incredible voice for the first time, we immediately had to find out more about her. Upon discovering her immense talent and amazing story, we pounced at the opportunity to work with her. While she’s been a force in pop, dance, and R&B for years, we’re excited to launch a new chapter of her career with Red Bull Records.”

THE DANCEHALL-INFUSED SINGLE ARRIVES WITH THE VIBRANT VIDEO BELOW THAT CELEBRATES HER JAMAICAN ROOTS AND FEMININE POWER.

Inspired by childhood memories of her father playing “Bam Bam,” the accompanying music video sees Morgan breathe new life into the classic sample, bottling the essence of Jamaican culture. Shot by renowned filmmaker Kassandra Powell on Dalston’s Ridley Road Market, the visual sees Morgan strutting through the street, capturing the attention of everyone she passes. From the stunning choreography to the heat palpitating in the bar, it sets the scene for the next song of the summer.

On the making of the single, Morgan says, “‘Bum Bum’ is essentially a nod to my Jamaican heritage - a lot of which you will hear in the music I am going to be sharing with you in this next part of my musical journey. It seemed like a no-brainer to incorporate an iconic sample into my songwriting recently; and who doesn't love Sister Nancy's 'Bam Bam'. I wrote this one with two of my closest writing partners - Serban Cazan & Taneisha Jaxxon - and I couldn't have chosen anyone else to write this with. Be ready guys... I'm back."

Morgan’s early career saw her tour the world and release collaborations with beloved dance group Rudimental, whom she went on to write hit songs for. Off the back of that success, she worked with massive names in the electronic space including Purple Disco Machine, Sonny Fodera, Sigma, amongst others. Simultaneously, she broke out as a solo act in 2020 with the sparkling pop debut EP 'Alien,' featuring a co-write from Anne-Marie on the titular track. It laid the runway for her viral single “ADCT” which swiftly hit #1 on the TikTok Trending Sounds chart and UK Top 50. Now with 80 million career streams and a home at Red Bull Records, Morgan’s reintroducing herself and giving fans a taste of what’s to come with “Bum Bum”.

