RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Aug 2024 16:48 |  By RnMTeam

Independence Day Baithak concert vocal performance by Raghunandan Panshikar

MUMBAI: Sangeet Mahabharti-Pandit Nikhil Gosh Centre for Performing Arts presents Independence Day Baithak Concert with a vocal Performance by renowned vocalist Pandit Raghunandan Panshikar accompanied by Bharat Kamat on Tabla and Suyog Kundalkar on Harmonium at Baithak Hall, Sangeet Mahabharati, 10th Rd, Juhu Scheme, Mumbai on 15th August 2024 from 10.00 a.m. onwards. Entry is free for all.

Event Schedule

9.30 a.m. – Flag Hoisting

10.00 a.m. – Vocal Performance by Pandit Raghunandan Panshikar

Raghunandan Panshikar began his musical journey at 11 under Pandit Vasantrao Kulkarni in Mumbai and later studied with the eminent Gaan Saraswati Smt. Kishori Amonkar of the Jaipur-Atrauli gharana. Over two decades, he meticulously absorbed Kishori-ji’s intricate style, also learning from her mother and guru, Gaan Tapaswini Smt. Mogubai Kurdikar, a disciple of the gharana’s founder, Ustad Alladiya Khan. This rigorous training honed his mastery of the Jaipur-Atrauli style’s resonant akaar, intricate taans, and sophisticated techniques like meend and gamak. Today, Raghunandan’s unique and original style reflects decades of dedicated riyaz and influences from contemporary maestros, earning him acclaim as one of the top vocalists of his generation and captivating audiences worldwide with his exceptional artistry and innovation.

Tags
Pandit Nikhil Gosh Pandit Raghunandan Panshikar music Songs
Related news
 | 14 Aug 2024

Goan Talent to take center stage at Sunburn Goa 2024: Asia’s Premier electronic Dance Music Festival

MUMBAI: Sunburn Goa 2024, Asia’s premier electronic dance music (EDM) festival, draws music lovers from across the globe. But like every year, it’s not just about the beats—it’s also about community, culture and a chance for Goans to take centre stage.

read more
 | 13 Aug 2024

Create your theatrical masterpiece! The 20th Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards await

MUMBAI: The Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) is thrilled to announce the opening of the entry process for its milestone 20th edition.

read more
 | 13 Aug 2024

Juliet Ivy 'tiny but scary' EP out now with music video 'girl talk'

MUMBAI: Breakout NYC born-and-bred singer-songwriter Juliet Ivy’s new EP 'tiny but scary' is out now via AWAL.

read more
 | 13 Aug 2024

Immersive water music festival S2O New York sells out of Saturday tickets and two-day passes ahead of inaugural edition at The Brooklyn Mirage this Labor Day Weekend

MUMBAI: Limited Sunday tickets remain for the first-ever S2O New York, which will take place from Saturday, August 31 - Sunday, September 1, 2024 and showcase world-renowned acts like GRAMMY-nominated superstar Marshmello and stadium-smashing dubstep producer/DJ Subtronics.

read more
 | 13 Aug 2024

Prateeksha Srivastava unveils new single "Galtiyan" - A Hyper-Pop anthem of flirty expressions and playful romance

MUMBAI: Prateeksha Srivastava the sensational finalist on Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2009 show announces the release of her latest single, ‘Galtiyan,’ an electrifying hyper-pop track that artfully blends RnB rhythms with playful, flirty lyrics.

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM launches 'Bano India Ke Ang Daata' campaign to raise awareness about organ donations

MUMBAI: Post pandemic, India has witnessed a significant decline in organ donations nationwide.read more

Red FM announces RJ Purab as the new vpive of Delhi's Morning No.1 Show

MUMBAI: India's leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, recently announced the lread more

OnePlus announces OnePlus Buds Pro 3, its best ever audio product

MUMBAI: OnePlus, a leading technology brand, has today announced its latest flagship audio produread more

Mass Appeal India celebrates five year anniversary with major expansion

MUMBAI: As a pioneering force in the Indian Hip Hop scene, Mass Appeal India proudly marks a signread more

‘News18 India Utsav’ launched - a new initiative to celebrate and promote India’s heritage, art and culture

MUMBAI: India’s No.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Goan Talent to take center stage at Sunburn Goa 2024: Asia’s Premier electronic Dance Music Festival

MUMBAI: Sunburn Goa 2024, Asia’s premier electronic dance music (EDM) festival, draws music lovers from across the globe. But like every year, it’s...read more

2
Five iconic decades Pacha Ibiza's new tome proudly celebrates an unmatched legacy

MUMBAI: To mark the remarkable occasion of Pacha Ibiza’s fifth decade, a commemorative book named Fifty Years of Bliss has been released as a...read more

3
Duncan Laurence, Tanishk Bagchi and Ganesh Waghela (Tangan Tribe) unite for groundbreaking collaboration on 'Feel Your Love (Rapture)'

MUMBAI: In an exciting fusion of international musical talents, Dutch sensation Duncan Laurence and renowned Bollywood composer Tanishk Bagchi with...read more

4
Dive into the groove with Shriya's latest track "Like That"!

MUMBAI: Attention, music lovers! The Mumbai music scene is buzzing with excitement as Shriya, an incredibly talented 18-year-old singer-songwriter,...read more

5
NCPA to host art auction after Maestro Zubin Mehta’s first musical concert of the SOI Autumn 2024 Season

MUMBAI: Maestro Zubin Mehta returns for the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI)  Autumn 2024 Season, at the invitation of the National Centre for the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games