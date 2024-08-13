Independence Day Baithak concert vocal performance by Raghunandan Panshikar

MUMBAI: Sangeet Mahabharti-Pandit Nikhil Gosh Centre for Performing Arts presents Independence Day Baithak Concert with a vocal Performance by renowned vocalist Pandit Raghunandan Panshikar accompanied by Bharat Kamat on Tabla and Suyog Kundalkar on Harmonium at Baithak Hall, Sangeet Mahabharati, 10th Rd, Juhu Scheme, Mumbai on 15th August 2024 from 10.00 a.m. onwards. Entry is free for all.
Event Schedule
9.30 a.m. – Flag Hoisting
10.00 a.m. – Vocal Performance by Pandit Raghunandan Panshikar
Raghunandan Panshikar began his musical journey at 11 under Pandit Vasantrao Kulkarni in Mumbai and later studied with the eminent Gaan Saraswati Smt. Kishori Amonkar of the Jaipur-Atrauli gharana. Over two decades, he meticulously absorbed Kishori-ji’s intricate style, also learning from her mother and guru, Gaan Tapaswini Smt. Mogubai Kurdikar, a disciple of the gharana’s founder, Ustad Alladiya Khan. This rigorous training honed his mastery of the Jaipur-Atrauli style’s resonant akaar, intricate taans, and sophisticated techniques like meend and gamak. Today, Raghunandan’s unique and original style reflects decades of dedicated riyaz and influences from contemporary maestros, earning him acclaim as one of the top vocalists of his generation and captivating audiences worldwide with his exceptional artistry and innovation.
MUMBAI: Post pandemic, India has witnessed a significant decline in organ donations nationwide.read more
MUMBAI: India's leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, recently announced the lread more
MUMBAI: OnePlus, a leading technology brand, has today announced its latest flagship audio produread more
MUMBAI: As a pioneering force in the Indian Hip Hop scene, Mass Appeal India proudly marks a signread more
MUMBAI: India’s No.read more
MUMBAI: Sunburn Goa 2024, Asia’s premier electronic dance music (EDM) festival, draws music lovers from across the globe. But like every year, it’s...read more
MUMBAI: To mark the remarkable occasion of Pacha Ibiza’s fifth decade, a commemorative book named Fifty Years of Bliss has been released as a...read more
MUMBAI: In an exciting fusion of international musical talents, Dutch sensation Duncan Laurence and renowned Bollywood composer Tanishk Bagchi with...read more
MUMBAI: Attention, music lovers! The Mumbai music scene is buzzing with excitement as Shriya, an incredibly talented 18-year-old singer-songwriter,...read more
MUMBAI: Maestro Zubin Mehta returns for the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) Autumn 2024 Season, at the invitation of the National Centre for the...read more