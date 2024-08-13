Independence Day Baithak concert vocal performance by Raghunandan Panshikar

MUMBAI: Sangeet Mahabharti-Pandit Nikhil Gosh Centre for Performing Arts presents Independence Day Baithak Concert with a vocal Performance by renowned vocalist Pandit Raghunandan Panshikar accompanied by Bharat Kamat on Tabla and Suyog Kundalkar on Harmonium at Baithak Hall, Sangeet Mahabharati, 10th Rd, Juhu Scheme, Mumbai on 15th August 2024 from 10.00 a.m. onwards. Entry is free for all.

Event Schedule

9.30 a.m. – Flag Hoisting

10.00 a.m. – Vocal Performance by Pandit Raghunandan Panshikar

Raghunandan Panshikar began his musical journey at 11 under Pandit Vasantrao Kulkarni in Mumbai and later studied with the eminent Gaan Saraswati Smt. Kishori Amonkar of the Jaipur-Atrauli gharana. Over two decades, he meticulously absorbed Kishori-ji’s intricate style, also learning from her mother and guru, Gaan Tapaswini Smt. Mogubai Kurdikar, a disciple of the gharana’s founder, Ustad Alladiya Khan. This rigorous training honed his mastery of the Jaipur-Atrauli style’s resonant akaar, intricate taans, and sophisticated techniques like meend and gamak. Today, Raghunandan’s unique and original style reflects decades of dedicated riyaz and influences from contemporary maestros, earning him acclaim as one of the top vocalists of his generation and captivating audiences worldwide with his exceptional artistry and innovation.