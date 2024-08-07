Embrace the monsoon magic with "Baarish Ke Baad''

MUMBAI: Shrey Gupta’s latest single, “Baarish Ke Baad,” takes you on a groovy journey through this monsoon season. Using "Baarish" as a metaphor for life's conflicts, the track inspires listeners to take bold steps and embrace new opportunities in life after overcoming challenges.

“Baarish Ke Baad” stands out for its versatility, allowing listeners to interpret it as a melancholic tune, a celebration of love, or an homage to the rain. Its hopeful undertones and infectious rhythm make it the perfect soundtrack for your special monsoon moments, encouraging you to embrace the endless possibilities that follow.

Shrey Gupta, a percussive fingerstyle guitarist with 14 years of experience, hails from New Delhi and now resides in Bombay. His impressive portfolio includes collaborations with iconic artists such as A R Rahman, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Swanand Kirkire, Nucleya and many more.

For the past six years, Shrey has focused on creating his own music, merging his expertise in fingerstyle guitar with heartfelt lyrics. His music, primarily in the acoustic pop genre, draws deeply from personal experiences, aiming to forge strong connections with his audience. A self-taught singer, Shrey has been singing for six years. He began by covering Bollywood songs and has since transitioned to performing his original music live on stage and on digital platforms. Since his debut release in 2019, Shrey has been on a mission to reach a broader audience, delivering music that resonates on a profound level. With a significant following on Instagram, he now sets his sight on becoming a composer whose music speaks to the hearts of many.

