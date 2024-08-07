RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Aug 2024 16:55 |  By RnMTeam

Embrace the monsoon magic with "Baarish Ke Baad''

MUMBAI: Shrey Gupta’s latest single, “Baarish Ke Baad,” takes you on a groovy journey through this monsoon season. Using "Baarish" as a metaphor for life's conflicts, the track inspires listeners to take bold steps and embrace new opportunities in life after overcoming challenges.

“Baarish Ke Baad” stands out for its versatility, allowing listeners to interpret it as a melancholic tune, a celebration of love, or an homage to the rain. Its hopeful undertones and infectious rhythm make it the perfect soundtrack for your special monsoon moments, encouraging you to embrace the endless possibilities that follow.

Shrey Gupta, a percussive fingerstyle guitarist with 14 years of experience, hails from New Delhi and now resides in Bombay. His impressive portfolio includes collaborations with iconic artists such as A R Rahman, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Swanand Kirkire, Nucleya and many more.

For the past six years, Shrey has focused on creating his own music, merging his expertise in fingerstyle guitar with heartfelt lyrics. His music, primarily in the acoustic pop genre, draws deeply from personal experiences, aiming to forge strong connections with his audience. A self-taught singer, Shrey has been singing for six years. He began by covering Bollywood songs and has since transitioned to performing his original music live on stage and on digital platforms. Since his debut release in 2019, Shrey has been on a mission to reach a broader audience, delivering music that resonates on a profound level. With a significant following on Instagram, he now sets his sight on becoming a composer whose music speaks to the hearts of many.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Shrey Gupta is a seasoned percussive fingerstyle guitarist with 14 years of experience, hailing from New Delhi and now based in Bombay. His impressive collaborations include working with renowned artists like A R Rahman, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Swanand Kirkire, and Nucleya, among others.

For the past six years, Shrey has been dedicated to writing his own music, blending his mastery in fingerstyle guitar with heartfelt lyrics. His music, primarily in the acoustic pop genre, draws heavily from personal experiences, aiming to connect deeply with listeners. After releasing his first song in 2019, he is now back with new music, hoping to connect with his audience on a bigger level.

A self-taught singer, Shrey has been singing for six years, initially covering Bollywood songs before transitioning to performing his original music live on stage and digital screens.

His approach is rooted in simplicity, making his music accessible to a broader audience. After garnering a substantial following on Instagram, he now aspires to evolve into a composer, creating music that resonates with his listeners.

Tags
Shrey Gupta Baarish Ke Baad music
Related news
 | 07 Aug 2024

Singer-Songwriter Prateek Kuhad to perform in 48 Cities worldwide as a part of the 'Silhouettes World Tour' including ten in India

MUMBAI: International singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has announced his world tour, marking another milestone in his prolific touring career that began in 2016.

read more
 | 07 Aug 2024

Lou Hayter announces second studio album 'Unfamiliar Skin' with simmering disco cut ‘In My Heart’

‘In My Heart’ follows the slick electro-soul of her Greco-Roman debut ‘Frequency’ and a roadblock DJ performance at Glastonbury

read more
 | 07 Aug 2024

Millind Gaba excites fans with a sneak peek of the upcoming track 'Dhola', Produced by T-Series

MUMBAI: Following the leak of a video showing Millind Gaba causing a commotion at the T-Series office, the singer and composer has now given fans a thrilling preview of his eagerly awaited new song, Dhola. Set to be released on August 8th, the track will be presented by Bhushan Kumar.

read more
 | 07 Aug 2024

Calgary post-metal Atomis to release Posthumous 'The Void Box Set' of their entire Works and stream single '12 Chains'

MUMBAI: Atomis, Post-Metal from Calgary, Canada was a music and visual artist grou

read more
 | 07 Aug 2024

Shehnaaz Gill and Talwiinder’s instagram exchange delights fans

MUMBAI: In an unexpected and heartwarming interaction, Shehnaaz Gill recently shared a post featuring Talwiinder's latest song, 'Tu,' produced by Bhushan Kumar.

read more

RnM Biz

Percept MICE wins 'President Award' from TCEB for Best MICE Agency of 2023-24

MUMBAI: Percept MICE has been honored with the prestigious 'President Award' by the Thailand Conread more

Music Industry moves- AP Dhillon ushers in new era for Punjabi Music with Republic Records partnership

MUMBAI: Global Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon (real name Amritpal Singh Dhillon) has inked aread more

BIG FM joins Indian soldiers to honour 25th kargil vijay diwar exclusively with 'Mera Dil Kargil' initiative

MUMBAI: In a heartfelt tribute to the valiant soldiers of India, BIG FM, one of the leading radioread more

QYOU Media India’s Flagship Channel Q TV brings all-new BakLOL for Indian viewers

MUMBAI: Building upon its Zara Hatke proposition, Q TV, QYOU Media India’s, Hindi General Entertread more

Tips Industries continues robust performance revenue growth 40% y-o-y and PAT Growth of 61% y-o-y

MUMBAI: Tips Industries Limited (Tips Music), a leading Indian music label which creates and monread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Singer-Songwriter Prateek Kuhad to perform in 48 Cities worldwide as a part of the 'Silhouettes World Tour' including ten in India

MUMBAI: International singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has announced his world tour, marking another milestone in his prolific touring career that...read more

2
Shehnaaz Gill and Talwiinder’s instagram exchange delights fans

MUMBAI: In an unexpected and heartwarming interaction, Shehnaaz Gill recently shared a post featuring Talwiinder's latest song, 'Tu,' produced by...read more

3
Millind Gaba excites fans with a sneak peek of the upcoming track 'Dhola', Produced by T-Series

MUMBAI: Following the leak of a video showing Millind Gaba causing a commotion at the T-Series office, the singer and composer has now given fans a...read more

4
Nikhita Gandhi is thrilled to have checked off her bucket list by singing the song "Holiyaan" from the John Abraham starrer Vedaa

MUMBAI: Pop sensation Nikhita Gandhi is currently basking in the success of her back-to-back chartbuster songs. Her latest track, "Holiyaan," from...read more

5
Lou Hayter announces second studio album 'Unfamiliar Skin' with simmering disco cut ‘In My Heart’

‘In My Heart’ follows the slick electro-soul of her Greco-Roman debut ‘Frequency’ and a roadblock DJ performance at Glastonbury read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games