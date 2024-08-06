Hyukoh & Sunset rollercoaster announce Asia tour 2024 – Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok

MUMBAI: Seoul-based band HYUKOH and Taipei-based band Sunset Rollercoaster have unveiled their 2024 tour dates for the 'AAA TOUR BY HYUKOH & SUNSET ROLLERCOASTER', titled after their new collaborative album which was released last month. Tickets for the show dates in the announced cities are now available on the project 'AAA' website: www.madeinaaa.com

The two bands will be visiting various locations across Asia to perform 11 shows in 9 cities. With the grand beginning of the tour at Seoul Olympic Hall on September 7th, the tour will continue at Taipei Music Center on September 14th, Tokyo, Manila, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Melbourne, and many more. The two bands plan to share each of their music till this date and the project album 'AAA' directly with the fans who have been eagerly waiting.

Previously on July 18, the tickets for the two shows in Seoul were released and sold out in just 2 minutes, making headlines. The Taipei show, in which the tickets were released on the same day, sold out after the first round of ticket sales. Due to the overwhelming fan support from Taipei, an additional show date was added, which also sold out immediately. Each venue holds a capacity of over 7,000 seats (for two shows in Seoul) and 10,000 seats (for two shows in Taipei), proving the enthusiastic anticipation that the fans hold for both bands’ live performance.

Visual Director Shindong Yeo, who has crafted HYUKOH's image as “a band that delivers not just a musical experience but a visually captivating artistry of its own,” Since 2018, he has taken the lead for the stunning visuals at HYUKOH's shows. Known for his unexpected stage designs and awe-inspiring lighting, Shindong Yeo has earned a stellar reputation among HYUKOH's fans.

Styling Director Ye Young Kim, who has established HYUKOH as a visually striking band with her groundbreaking styling, is another key highlight. Since working on HYUKOH's album '23', she has taken charge of all the styling concepts and directions for the new project album 'AAA'. Following the previously released "musical troupe" concept outfits, she puts the fans in delightful curiosity to see what new costumes will be showcased at the upcoming shows.

Additionally, the tour features DQM, a longtime collaborator who directed the music video for "Glue", one of the six title tracks from the project album 'AAA', captures HYUKOH's essence like no other. Also joining is Rafhoo, the director behind the critically acclaimed "Antenna" music video, which beautifully features Kuang Han Hsu and Leah Dou in dreamlike visuals.

The concert setlist will include not only tracks from the project album 'AAA', but also signature songs from both bands. The sight of ten musicians, including guest members, performing together on stage promises to be a spectacular experience.