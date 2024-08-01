RadioandMusic
News |  01 Aug 2024 12:22 |  By RnMTeam

Love Ghost releases new EP 'Scream' featuring collaborations with top Mexican artists

MUMBAI: Rising alternative rock band Love Ghost announces the release of their highly anticipated new EP, "SCREAM," featuring the electrifying title track produced by Mexican Hard Rock artist Monde. The EP, a powerful five-song collection, showcases Love Ghost’s signature blend of raw energy and intense emotion, with each track representing a unique collaboration with a different Mexican artist. Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YK13P5bIu1c

The "SCREAM" EP includes: "SCREAM" featuring Monde – A dark anthem of rebellion and defiance, setting the tone with its explosive energy and haunting lyrics. "ROCKSTAR LIFESTYLE" featuring El Verumcito – A high-octane track that dives into the chaotic and glamorous life of a rockstar. "Daydream" featuring La Sinclair – A dreamy yet powerful song that captures the tension between aspiration and reality. "Throw Down" featuring Adhara and Helian Evans – An adrenaline-pumping track that encourages listeners to embrace their wild side. "RAGE" featuring 3Angel – A furious and intense song that channels the raw anger and frustration of modern life.

Following a string of successful single releases praised by Rolling Stone, Clash, American Songwriter, FLAUNT, Alternative Press, Lyrical Lemonade, Earmilk, Playboy, and Grita Fuerte, "SCREAM" marks another milestone in Love Ghost's ascending career. Their relentless energy and unique sound have captivated audiences worldwide, earning them a devoted following.

Love Ghost has recently completed a European tour, which included a performance at the prestigious Rockpalast festival, broadcast throughout Germany. In Mexico City, they have taken the stage at notable venues such as Auditorio BB, Indie Foro Rocks, Salón Moctezuma, Trap House, and Amazon’s Gamergy Festival, which was broadcast across Latin America.

In addition to their live performances, Love Ghost has collaborated with renowned artists globally, including Rico Nasty, Camidoh, Adan Cruz, Teeam Revolver, Geassassin, Mabiland, and Tankurt Manas. Finnegan Bell, the band’s frontman, is currently in Mexico, continuing to write and record with a variety of Latin artists such as Wiplash, Dan Garcia, Ritorukai, Go Golden Junk, ND Kobi, FLVCKKA, Phyzh Eye, Josue, Young Dupe, Blnko, Helian Evans, and many others.

In a world teetering on the edge of chaos, Love Ghost channels the turbulence of our times into their electrifying new EP, “SCREAM”. This collection, characterized by aggressive, intense, and raw energy, delves deep into themes of rebellion, chaos, and the darker aspects of human nature. With a powerful blend of electric guitar, drums, and vocals, Love Ghost offers a visceral experience that resonates with the tumultuous spirit of our era.

