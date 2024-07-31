RadioandMusic
News |  31 Jul 2024

Kamakshi Khanna announces her 8-city India tour 'Heartbreak 2020'

MUMBAI: Indie music sensation, Kamakshi Khanna, the  enchanting voice behind indie hits like 'Qareeb', 'Tere Jaisa', and 'Duur', is embarking on her much-awaited 'Heartbreak 2020' India Tour! set to commence from August onwards. Curated and promoted by REPRESENT and Paytm Insider, the tour will traverse eight cities, starting on August 23rd in Bangalore at Fandom, with performances in Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai, Goa, Kolkata, Shillong, and Guwahati. As Kamakshi brings her 'Heartbreak 2020' tour to life, fans can expect an evening filled with live music, heartfelt storytelling, and unfiltered emotion. 

Following the successful release of her sophomore EP titled 'Heartbreak 2020' in June 2024, Kamakshi is ready to enchant audiences across the nation with her soulful melodies and emotive storytelling.

Talking about the tour, Kamakshi states, "Born out of my lockdown series,  'The Green Room Sessions', 'Heartbreak 2020' dives deep into the chaos of modern loneliness. Each song is a raw, real-life account of the various situationships and relationships I navigated through in my 20s. From awkward dates and mind games to short-term flings and unrequited love, to still finding a sliver of hope, there is something in there for everyone. Beyond the EP, the tour is a retrospective of my musical evolution, capturing the essence of my journey through love, loss, and everything in between."

With her unique voice and powerful lyrics, Kamakshi has become a beloved figure in the indie music scene. She has graced prestigious stages like Lollapalooza, NH7 Weekender, and VH1 Supersonic, and performed alongside legends such as A.R. Rahman. Kamakshi has also opened for icons like Sunidhi Chauhan and Lucky Ali. Known for her versatility, Kamakshi seamlessly transitions between singing and writing in both Hindi and English. This tour not only celebrates her latest EP but also showcases her musical evolution, offering a glimpse into her journey through love, heartbreak, and self-discovery.

Join Kamakshi Khanna on this enchanting tour and experience the magic of her music live.

For more details and to book your tickets, log on to Paytm Insider herehttps://insider.in/kamakshi-khanna-heartbreak-2020-tour/article 

Tour Schedule -

  • August 23rd - Bangalore - Fandom at Gilly's Redefined
  • August 24th - Delhi - The Piano Man, Eldeco Center
  •  August 25th - Jaipur - Townsend Bar & Kitchen
  •  August 28th - Mumbai - antiSOCIAL
  • August 30th - Goa - Barefoot
  • September 4th - Kolkata - Skinny Mo's Jazz Club
  •  September 6th - Shillong - The Evening Club
  •  September 8th - Guwahati - The Maroon Room

About Kamakshi Khanna

Kamakshi Khanna is a singer/songwriter widely recognised as one of the leading female voices in India's Indie music spectrum. Her music is a blend of pop, RnB/Soul & folk characterised by her soulful voice and emotive songwriting. Her songs are deeply personal, exploring themes of love, heartbreak, self-discovery, and introspection. The sincerity in her lyrics and the emotive delivery of her vocals create an intimate and authentic connection with her listeners. With a background in training in both Hindustani and Western classical, Kamakshi is known for her versatility and ability to transition seamlessly between singing and writing in both languages.

Having established herself as a unique artist with numerous live performances across the country and several collaborations, she released her first Hindi single 'Qareeb' in 2020, which received widespread critical acclaim with over 1.8 million views on YouTube and over a million audio streams across platforms. The song also went on to win Rolling Stone India's 'Song of The Year' award in the second edition of 'The Indies' in 2020. She has also recently dropped her second EP 'Heartbreak 2020' after beginning her musical journey with the release of her first EP in 2014. The EP has been receiving a lot of appreciation from fans and critics alike for the themes of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery that the EP explores and has secured over 100K streams across streaming platforms.

Her work spans beyond the Indie music bracket, with her Indie hit song 'Duur' released in 2021 with composer and producer OAFF. The song was synced to the soundtrack and trailer of Madhuri Dixit's show 'The Fame Game' on Netflix India and Jugaadistan on Lionsgate. Her other notable OTT stints include 'Chhan Chhan' as part of the Zee5 series, Kaun Banega Shikharwati, 'Tere Jaisa' in the Netflix series, Kota Factory and 'Yaadein' for the Amazon Prime series, Modern Love: Mumbai. Moreover, the artist has launched her own unique IP 'Green Room Sessions' on YouTube and Instagram, with over 300K+ organic views across platforms, where she showcases the initial, and stripped-down versions of her unreleased music from her bedroom.

Kamakshi has delivered some noteworthy performances in her career including major festivals such as Lollapalooza India 2024, NH7 Weekender, VH1 Supersonic, The Lil Flea and Mahindra Open Drive, including opening sets for Sunidhi Chauhan at Meta World Music Day 2023 and Lucky Ali at NH7 Mumbai 2022. She has also performed alongside legendary music maestro, AR Rahman, at his concert for Feeding Smiles in 2023. In 2018, she performed a solo US tour across cities like New York, LA and Austin.

 It helps the audience discover and find tickets to exciting live and online events. The company has welcomed fans to over 150K events across the country and sold over 23 million tickets to some of the most exciting and unforgettable experiences.

