News |  30 Jul 2024 18:21 |  By RnMTeam

Global superstar Katy Perry makes stunning appearance at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: Global pop sensation Katy Perry was recently spotted at the world-renowned Ibizan music capital - Pacha Ibiza. On Saturday July 27, the multi-platinum artist was seen immersed in the famed environs of the iconic nightclub and its Flower Power spectacle with fellow partygoers. Perry was seen dancing on platforms and behind the DJ booth as a surprise guest, much to the delight of the packed club.

Known for her chart-topping hits and dynamic presence, Katy Perry’s visit to Pacha Ibiza captivated fans and club enthusiasts. ‘Pacha Lovers’ in the audience were thrilled to dance the night away with the pop star amidst the electrifying environment that Pacha Ibiza is renowned for.

A staple in the island’s nightlife scene since its inception in 1973, Pacha Ibiza is celebrated for its eclectic mix of world-class DJs, vibrant atmosphere, and cutting-edge sound. The addition of Katy Perry as a guest reinforces Pacha Ibiza’s reputation as the ultimate destination for revellers seeking an extraordinary experience.

Pacha Ibiza is having a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Schulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, The Martinez Brothers, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

nic house music nightclub and the birthplace of legendary DJs, stands as the ultimate embodiment of experiential nightlife. For over 50 years, Pacha Ibiza has revolutionised club culture, seamlessly blending music, production, and entertainment to craft an atmosphere that cultivates a profound sense of belonging to the beloved Pacha Family. With its iconoclastic origins, Pacha Ibiza has been a pioneering force, offering a platform for individuals to embrace their uniqueness and dare to be different. An unmatched destination, Pacha Ibiza serves as a global beacon that brings an international community of music lovers together, transcending the conventional nightclub experience. Pacha Ibiza celebrates its storied history by underscoring the distinctive energy that defines the island - an effortless fusion of music and culture - with an indescribable ambiance that characterises a singular night at Pacha Ibiza.

ABOUT THE PACHA GROUP

The Pacha Group is a globally acclaimed lifestyle brand with a strong presence in various sectors such as music, leisure, entertainment, hospitality, and fashion. It extends its international influence through well-known destinations including Pacha Ibiza (a famed nightclub), Destino Pacha Hotel and El Hotel. Having celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2023, the Pacha Group is dedicated to sharing the essence of the Ibizan lifestyle with the world, characterised by a carefree, sophisticated way of life infused with creativity, music, and a spirit of acceptance.

