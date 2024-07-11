MUMBAI: Kylie releases brand new single, ‘My Oh My’, with Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo - out now via BMG.

After a week of teasing the track from the inimitable pop-star trio, fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of ‘My Oh My’. With a nod to the unmistakable Kylie ‘la la la’ refrain, a thumping bass line, playful lyrics and produced by the legendary Steve Mac (Calvin Harris, Little Mix, The Saturdays, Ed Sheeran, One Direction, P!nk), the song is destined to be a summer dance floor favourite.

Kylie will play her first live show in the UK this year as she returns to London to headline BST Hyde Park on Saturday July 13. The show promises to be a truly special and spectacular evening, featuring tracks spanning Kylie’s incredible career.

After a stellar year in 2023 with the release of her Number 1 album, ‘Tension’, and the global smash hit, ‘Padam Padam’, 2024 is proving to be just as busy for Kylie. This year has already seen Kylie take home the Global Icon Award at the BRITs, win a Grammy for Best Pop Dance Recording for ‘Padam Padam’, attend the Met Gala, complete her inaugural Las Vegas Residency, perform at WeHo Pride and release ‘Midnight Ride’ with Orville Peck and Diplo.



Kylie’s glittering career has seen her amass sales of over 80 million records worldwide, five billion streams and nine UK Number 1 albums. Her multiple awards include four BRIT awards, two Grammys and two MTV awards. Kylie is the only female artist to score a Number 1 album and Top 10 singles in five consecutive decades in the UK.

Tove Lo is a Sweden-born LA-based internationally acclaimed singer, songwriter, and artist who first made waves worldwide with her platinum-certified 2014 full-length debut, ‘Queen of the Clouds’. She released her fifth studio album, ‘Dirt Femme’, in 2022. The Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated artist has collaborated with a wide range of acts including Coldplay, Charli XCX, Alesso, Martin Garrix, Sean Paul and Major Lazer, and has written music for artists from Lorde to Zara Larsson. Last month she released her new collaborative dance EP, ‘Heat’, with SG Lewis.

Bebe Rexha is a multi-platinum and multiple Grammy nominated artist. In May she released her new single, ‘Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)’ which she teased the previous month on stage at Coachella. The single follows the release of her third studio album, ‘Bebe’, last year which includes the hit David Guetta collaboration ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ which earned her a nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Recording at the Grammys. She teamed up with Guetta again for their follow-up track last summer, ‘One In A Million’, which earned them another Grammy nomination.

‘My Oh My’ is out now - listen here.