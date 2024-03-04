Final Countdown to family Piknik 2024 3 & 4 August 2024 – Frontignan, France

MUMBAI: With just one month to go, the excitement is building for the globally renowned annual music festival, Family Piknik. Since its inception in 2012, Family Piknik has flourished to claim its position as one of the world’s leading festivals, as voted in the DJ Mag Top 100 Festival Awards in 2022 and 2023. Returning to its picturesque seaside location in Frontignan, South of France, the open-air festival returns with its stacked lineup for the two-day event on August 3 & 4, 2024.



Ready to host some of the globe’s most celebrated DJs and live acts from the house, techno, and hardstyle circuits, Family Piknik attendees will be spoilt for choice with over sixty artists across the festival’s three stages – the Main Stage, Nomad Stage, and the Hard Stage.



The Main Stage will see performances by Albanø B2B Mood Gorning, Amber Broos, Anfisa Letyago, Camelphat, Deer Jade, Dubfire B2B Ilario Alicante, Eelke Kleijn, Emanate, Fideles, Layton Giordani B2B Nicole Moudaber, LP Giobbi, Massano, Nicolas Moore B2B Nikko, Reinier Zonneveld (Live), Stella Bossi, Sven Väth, Tom Pooks & Sebass aka Harmonik Kontrol (Live), and Who Else.



The immersive Nomad Stage will offer a mixture of DJ and live sets, including artists such as Alan Dixon, Alex Escalofrio, Andhim, Arno, Argia, Berengere, Cabanne, Erol Alkan, Hostom (Live), Josh Wink, Magda B2B Morgan, Mathew Jonson (Live), Monark, Priku, Shimza, Stephan Jolk, Talal, Theus Mago, and Thurman.



The electrifying Hard Stage will take things to a heavy dimension with the likes of Balagan, Dr. Peacock, El Desperado, FLKN, Hackerz, Hysta, Jacidorex, Le Bard, Le Bask, Nikita, Powercore & MC Hardervoice, Rooler, Sköne, Sonico, Teksa, Unicorn on K, and Vortek’s.



Hosting a free opening party on Friday, August 2, 2024, Family Piknik will warmup from 5pm, and will continue into the early morning with sets by Abstraal, Janoz, Krispr B2B Poem, Lucye B2B Kiko, Nihil Young, Propellar (Live), and Tom Pooks B2B Siavash.



In an interview, Family Piknik founder Tom Pooks shared insights into what sets the festival apart. "I launched the festival in 2012 with a strong concept inspired by open-air events in Canada and Germany but unique to France. We created an open-air, daytime festival open to all generations, with free entrance for kids and seniors aged 55+. The concept of everyone bringing their own food ('pique-nique' in French) formed the DNA of Family Piknik."



He also highlighted the festival’s growth: "From 1,200 attendees at the beginning, we've grown to 25,000 over the weekend in recent editions. Our festival experience, with doors opening in the morning and closing at 2 am, offers a distinct 'southern' atmosphere with its seaside location and vibrant decorations."



On curating the lineup, Tom mentioned, "Each year, we aim for exclusive performances from influential artists, blending established names with emerging talents. My decades of experience as a DJ and connections with international artists help in curating a diverse lineup. This year, we're introducing the first Hard Stage in our history."



Family Piknik also emphasizes community and environmental consciousness. "We've stopped selling plastics, pioneered free eco-cups, use solar energy, and collaborate with green local collectives," said Tom. "Our core values of fun, mixity, and happiness guide our events, ensuring they cater to a diverse audience while maintaining our unique identity."



Looking ahead, Tom shared, "We're expanding to new territories, with our first big production abroad in Cyprus on August 29-30. We're excited to bring the Family Piknik experience to new audiences."

Don't miss out on this unique and all-encompassing event, secure your tickets below.

Remaining Tickets to Family Piknik